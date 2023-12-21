Gogo Maweni aims to inform and educate the public about the spiritual world on The Which Craft podcast

In a recent episode, she revealed that some women allegedly undergo a disturbing process where live snakes are inserted into their bodies to obtain money

This revelation has sparked a mix of disbelief and gratitude among social media users

Gogo Maweni has been sharing chilling information about the underworld on her podcast The Which Craft. The reality television star has been educating and warning Mzansi about some things that happen.

Gogo Maweni shocked Mzansi when she explained how sangomas perform money rituals. Image: @dr_maweni

Gogo Maweni talks about money rituals

South Africans have been tuned in on Gogo Maweni's new podcast The Which Craft. The star said the show aims to inform, educate, expose and give solutions to the people. She has touched on various aspects of the spiritual world, including how some people perform money rituals.

Speaking in a snippet of another recent episode shared on X by @Thembisile_Q, the star said some women get live snakes inserted into their bodies to get money. She explained that the snake is inserted into the person's private part with their head down to be fed.

Fans can't believe Gogo Maweni's explanation

Gogo Maweni's video shocked social media users. Some said the Izangoma Zodumo star was lying, but others thanked her for warning them.

@Butho_Zola said:

"The dude is traumatized. I’m traumatized. Will look at jobless, business less sisters differently."

@Karika27 added:

"It's this moment for me. Where do we begin unpacking not only what this woman is saying, but the conviction with which she's saying it? "

@TheHollyGhostt noted:

"Uyahlanya ekhanda lo...out of all the skills she could learn she decided to learn a skill of inserting a snake in a private part and feed it rats? Unkulunkulu wasenzela phansi la wadala islima"

@stallionheat commented:

"Why are you blaming her, if there are people who are willing to do what shes saying? She has power and the knowledge to do what shes saying, if its true. Not matter can do this."

