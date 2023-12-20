A woman shared a video showcasing her remarkable transformation, overcoming acne struggles and radiating confidence in the present

The woman @shezlaura revealed in the post that her partner or crush had blocked her during her skin troubles

@shezlaura's video ignited a discussion among netizens on whether love transcends looks

A woman shared how she overcame her acne struggles. Image: @_shezlaura

A woman left many netizens stunned on TikTok after sharing a video of her remarkable glow-up.

From acne to confidence

TikTokker @_shezlaura_ shared a video showing how she used to look a while back, with her face suffering an intense acne breakout. She also shared that this was when her love interest blocked her on social media.

According to a study shared by PsyPost, faces with radiant and smooth skin can enhance perceptions of health and attractiveness and convey various positive impressions to the observers, while faces with skin blemishes convey the impression of being unhealthy and incompetent.

@_shezlaura_ goes on to show herself looking radiant with clear skin in the second part of the video thanks to using Oratane - pills used to treat severe acne. The fine babe left netizens in awe of her beautiful transformation and overall confidence.

"I would've blocked me too," she joked in the caption.

Check out the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the video

While some netizens were impressed by the woman's change in appearance, others shared how love was not only based on looks, responding to the fact that she was blocked by her bae because she had acne problems.

oliviakab commented:

"Love is not about looks."

God_sent asked:

"How do I also block the girl he blocked?"

Rochester Valeboss said:

"It's not only about looks darling."

christia Rolle wrote:

"A lot of ppl saying its not about looks, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Looks has a big role to play too ."

Veetee__ replied:

"Sometimes girls when they are in a relationship they relax but makes effort after a breakup."

Misokuhle wrote:

"Kodwa nawe ne kepisi likababu Bhodloza ."

