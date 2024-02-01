One young woman posted a TikTok video thanking her generous boyfriend for making her life better

In the clip, she explained that he met her before she even had a driver's license, nevermind a car

Many people were raving about the young lady's relationship and were very eager to know how she found him

A young woman showed people how she officially became a car owner. Online users were invested in her video where she expressed gratitude to a man.

A TikTok video shows a woman's boyfriend who bought her car after driving lessons. Image: @siphesihlegamedze1

The video, all about the boyfriend received thousands of likes. There were even more comments from people who enjoyed seeing her experience.

Woman gets car from boyfriend

One woman, @siphesihlegamedze1 in a video, showed people that her boyfriend upgraded them. In the video, she said that she used to be a passenger princess until he paid for her driving lessons and then bought her a car.

Watch the video below.

South Africans delighted with generous boyfriend

Many people wrote that her boyfriend was amazing. Peeps left comments raving about the gent.

MelzGumede could relate:

"Love this. My hubby did the same."

Maleswana commented:

"Congratulations whatever you said in the parayer copy and paste."

Tiisetsö Kgafela added:

"Where did you find him so nami I can go look I have the license I just need the car and the love. Congratulations."

Sourire Truelove said:

"Reasons why I will be single forever they can’t even buy me simple flowers."

Mbulazi joked:

"Hhayi gog'wakho ngiyamvuma she's working overtime. Hhayi nangu wami lovilaphako. Congrats hun."

@Nelisiwe Khathi asked:

"Niwatholaphi? Noma yithi esinamabhadi."

La Gamedze · Creator replied:

"I got a lift I always tell my sister not to deny lifts."

