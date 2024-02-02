A woman met a man and made a TikTok video all about their love story by showing their various dates

The lady posted the clip showing the new love of her life, who took things to the next level without waiting

Many people were touched and wanted to know how she was able to meet the generous eligible bachelor

A woman on TikTok showed people her love life. In a video, she went from single to someone's wife in less than a month.

A TikTok video shows a woman who got engaged after three weeks of dating. Image: @nnamhla.n

The women's video received thousands of likes. Many were in awe over the type of man she was able to find.

Woman engaged weeks after meeting man

A woman @nnamhla.n got engaged after meeting a man. They knew each other for three weeks before he popped the question, and she said yes.

The lady's TikTok post showed the lavish dates and treats she got. She also modelled her engagement ring

Watch the video below:

South African congratulate bride to be

Many people were impressed by the woman. People commented, eager to know where she had met him.

Gugu_Dior said:

"A man knows when he sees a woman that that’s his wife. And they don’t waste time."

Lulu commented:

"Kanti opasta and Lobster batholwaphi."

random CONTENTÉ asked:

"Kanjani...plug us."

Luckiest girl on the planet wanted to know too:

"3 weeks? Kanjani?"

K demanded:

"And you’re going to tell me how you did it , step by step! Hebahna."

