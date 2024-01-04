A woman narrated her love life to people after having a romantic night with someone she recently met

The lady made a TikTok video showing a lavish date that she had with the man who swept her off her feet

Online users were invested in the woman's love story that she shared in the post on TikTok, all about romance

A woman showed people that she was wined and dined. The lady shares the story of how she became someone's girlfriend.

A TikTok video shows a woman who told viewers about her gf proposal. Image: @sanda_sandals

The video of the woman was a viral hit and got more than 7000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who envied her love story.

Woman discusses love life

A woman on TikTok @sanda_sandals told people how she eventually became someone's girlfriend. In a video, the lady narrated that she got a girlfriend proposal.

Watch the video below:

SA loves woman's love story

Online users commented that the woman got some deserved spoils. People commented on the video, saying that the video gave them hope that they would find love.

lethinjabulo mngadi commented:

"I have hope. My person will come."

Sanda_Sandals , the creator wrote:

"Don't give up and don't settle! It'll come."

Lilithalethu gushed:

"This is soo cute omg happy for you!"

Luleka Mtshali said:

"The ending made me mad, lol nxah."

Yoyo applauded:

"Thank you for sharing, this is so beautiful."

