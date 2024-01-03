Global site navigation

TikTok Video Shows Mizani Relaxer Results on Woman’s 6-Year-Old 4c Natural Hair, Mzansi Impressed
People

TikTok Video Shows Mizani Relaxer Results on Woman’s 6-Year-Old 4c Natural Hair, Mzansi Impressed

by  Rutendo Masasi
  • A woman drastically changed to her hair after keeping it the same for years in a TikTok video of her trip to the salon
  • The lady posted TikTok showing people that she went to the salon to permanently change your hair
  • Online users were fascinated by the video of the woman who decided to get rid of her kinky hair

PAY ATTENTION: The Briefly News Entertainment Awards 2023 voting is officially underway!

A young lady was a viral hit after making a big hair change. The lady showed people how she made her hair go from curly to the opposite.

Mizani relaxer in TikTok video
A TikTok video shows a woman's experience with Mizani relaxer after having natural hair for six years. Image: @tlegoo98
Source: TikTok

The video of the young lady's hair adventure received more than 2, 000 likes . Online users with fascinated after seeing the major change.

Woman records Mizani relaxer hair makeover

A young lady @tlegoo98 posted a TikTok video showing people the result of relaxing her afro after six years. In a video, she recorded the entire process after doing it at Imvelo Beauty Square.

Read also

"Strict" boyfriend cuts girlfriend's nails for being too long in TikTok video, SA convinced he's red flag

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Online users love relaxed hair transformation

Many people commented that she made a big change with the relaxer. People were divided as some thought they would regret it if they did the same.

Masego 'Nhlanhla' said:

"I will never fold. I want to hlala nama nikkah."

Innocentia Seraloke commented:

"I'm soo scared I feel like I'll regret."

Grace Mondlana applauded:

"Inches!"

Nosipho Ntshangase asked"

"What brand did you use to relax your hair?"

tlegoo98 · Creator replied:

"I used the Mizani Butter Blend Sensitive Scalp Relaxer."

Simphiwe B wrote:

"I relaxed mine yesterday."

Woman relaxes 10-year-old hair afr

A woman left people in awe after showing her hair after ending her natural hair journey. The lady showed the results of relaxing hair after a decade.

Read also

Priest baptises woman in river and dunks her head many times in TikTok video with 27M views, peeps joke

Lady's 1 year old cornrows stun peeps

Briefly News previously reported that a video shows how one woman left her braids intact for a year. The lady's salon visit received over 50 000 likes.

Many netizens were in disbelief over some of the substances that stylists found in their hair. Other people left encouraging comments for people who may have the same hair problem.

People were praised for the professional who cared for the coily hair. Many were gushing over the transformation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel