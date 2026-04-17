New information has emerged regarding the timeline of events leading to US influencer Ashly Robinson being found dead in her Zanzibar villa

The details were shared on Instagram, revealing that the 31-year-old tragically died just three hours after an argument with her fiancé

Viewers flooded the comments, expressing the desire for clarity surrounding her death, with others asking for the release of CCTV footage outside her villa

Just less than three hours before her death, Ashy and her fiancé argued, and the villa staff got involved. Image: @ashleejenae

Source: Instagram

The mystery surrounding Ashly’s death is beginning to take a direction following the disclosure of the couple’s activities just hours after her alleged suicide.

The clip was shared by Instagram user @giascrimetalk on 15 April 2026, where it gained traction with social media users thanking the creator for the update.

The timeline revealed that on 8 April 2026, hotel staff informed management of the couple’s argument. After visiting their villa, the staff decided to separate them. According to the creator, the villas were situated eight to ten minutes apart.

Ashy Robinson's death mystery

Ashly was then found unconscious in her villa two to three hours later. Her fiancé, Joe, was with a security guard when they discovered. Instagram user @giascrimetalk notes that the family is seeking surveillance footage to determine if anyone entered her room during that time frame.

Disclaimer: If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567. If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above. Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA debates about the new information

The clip gained traction as viewers flooded the comments section to share their thoughts on the timeline breakdown. Many viewers questioned the reason Joe went to the room with a security guard, asking for them to review the camera footage. They wished to know what he had been up to in the two hours prior to her being discovered. Some users who have an interest in the story thanked the creator for the detailed breakdown. One viewer described the Zuri villa as the most expensive getaway spot in Zanzibar, adding that it should have CCTV cameras everywhere. Another user said, judging from the information, Joe might not have anything to do with Ashly's death.

Viewers said the CCTV footage would help solve the mystery of Ashly's death. Image: @ashleejenae

Source: Instagram

User @bellbrown1961 commented:

"Why would he have security come with him to check on her? That’s one red flag. Where are the cameras outside of those villas? Something is not right."

User @bellawantong added:

"This is the most expensive hotel in Zanzibar🇹🇿 CCTV cameras should be everywhere. I hope they find the truth🕊️🙏🏽."

User @classyboss4life added:

"This is very deep."

User @redvelvetrope_show shared:

"How are you fighting after you get proposed to, 😳 that’s off."

User @gleantheresa said:

"Thanks for the update, ma’am. Well spoken and clearly articulated 👏😍!"

User @hoe2760 commented:

"Sounds like Joe didn’t kill her."

3 Briely News articles about Ashly Robinson's death

Tanzanian authorities revealed that they have detained Ashly Robinson's fiancé, Joe McCann, and have seized his passport while investigating her mysterious death.

An American influencer was found dead in a luxury resort in Zanzibar while on holiday with her partner, two days after he proposed.

Ashly Robinson's mother shared that her daughter called her to tell her that she and her fiancé Joe had an argument that led to the Zanzibar resort's staff placing them in separate rooms, the day before she mysteriously died.

Source: Briefly News