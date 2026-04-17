Political commentator Pieter Kriel questioned the urgency of the legal case that saw EFF leader Julius Malema sentenced to five years in prison

The activist shared his views on Facebook, where viewers were divided over whether the ruling was a victory for the law or a political hit

Social media users supported Pieter’s silencing theory, while others noted that the case had been active since 2018

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Pieter Kriel alleged that the firearm case against Julius Malema moved with suspicious urgency. Image: Pieter Kriel

Source: Facebook

Human rights activist Pieter Kriel set social media ablaze after suggesting that the five-year prison sentence handed to the EFF leader was a calculated move. He said it was intended to silence him as he had become a threat to the West.

The post was shared on Pieter Kriel’s Facebook account on 16 April, where it attracted hundreds of comments from viewers who debated the sentence.

Writing to his followers on the platform, Pieter did not dispute Malema's guilt but questioned the sudden speed of the prosecution. The young man alleged that AfriForum, which he said had deep Western connections, was the driving force behind the conviction.

Suspiciously fast judgment

He argued that the justice system, which struggled to prosecute state capture architects, found unexpected efficiency in this case. Facebook user Pieter Kriel asked if it was a coincidence that the West and AfriForum were celebrating while a politician who challenged them was being jailed.

See the Facebook post below:

SA reacts to Julius Malema’s sentencing

The activist’s comments went viral, reaching nearly 900 comments from social media users who had different opinions. Many viewers echoed his sentiments, alleging that Julius is viewed as a threat by Western powers and had to be silenced. Some, however, rejected the theory. They noted that the legal case had been running since 2018, adding that when someone commits a crime, they need to do time. Others called for the prosecution of everyone who was involved in the state capture.

Critics reminded Pieter that the firearm case has been in the court system since 2018. Image: Pieter Kriel

Source: Facebook

User @Nkosinathi Ndlovu asked:

"The case has been going on for eight years, and you call that moving fast? Kanti, how long was it supposed to take, 59 years before he could get sentenced?"

User @Adnaan Isaacs commented:

"He is an outspoken critic of colonisers all over the world, especially in a certain area of the ME. But I'm sure that's got nothing to do with it."

User @Rudolf Munhazu shared:

"His behaviour on the day of the crime was childish. It fell in line with their grand scheme of things."

User @Chasam Mabitla said:

"I'm not a Julius Malema fan or whatsoever, but I agree, the Guptas' case must be reopened."

User @Malvin Rens added:

"Yoh, Pieter, you are so on point. Your views are progressive, and you want to see the advancement of the African economic power."

User @Hope Sky shared:

"It's not about a rifle; he's a threat to the West."

User @Sîr Donald Lahm Mampuru commented:

"Prison is their best tool to neutralise him."

3 Briefly News articles about Pieter Kriel

South African human rights activist Pieter Kriel shared a video documenting his strenuous climb up the Great Wall of China, joking that he wasn’t warned about the 90-degree angle.

Local political activist, known for his outspoken views on racial inequality, shared a heartfelt video from his visit to Palestine, bonding with little children.

Pieter Kriel called the unity displayed during rugby matches a mask of real issues, saying once the match finishes, people return to their unequal realities.

Source: Briefly News