Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“Prison Is Their Tool to Neutralise Him”: Pieter Kriel Reacts to Malema’s Sentencing, SA Divided
People

“Prison Is Their Tool to Neutralise Him”: Pieter Kriel Reacts to Malema’s Sentencing, SA Divided

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • Political commentator Pieter Kriel questioned the urgency of the legal case that saw EFF leader Julius Malema sentenced to five years in prison
  • The activist shared his views on Facebook, where viewers were divided over whether the ruling was a victory for the law or a political hit
  • Social media users supported Pieter’s silencing theory, while others noted that the case had been active since 2018

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

He called for the law to be applied equally to state capture architects and the Gupta network
Pieter Kriel alleged that the firearm case against Julius Malema moved with suspicious urgency. Image: Pieter Kriel
Source: Facebook

Human rights activist Pieter Kriel set social media ablaze after suggesting that the five-year prison sentence handed to the EFF leader was a calculated move. He said it was intended to silence him as he had become a threat to the West.

The post was shared on Pieter Kriel’s Facebook account on 16 April, where it attracted hundreds of comments from viewers who debated the sentence.

Writing to his followers on the platform, Pieter did not dispute Malema's guilt but questioned the sudden speed of the prosecution. The young man alleged that AfriForum, which he said had deep Western connections, was the driving force behind the conviction.

Read also

"Even pharas are taking a jab at him": Phara gives an unfiltered interview about Malema's sentencing

Suspiciously fast judgment

He argued that the justice system, which struggled to prosecute state capture architects, found unexpected efficiency in this case. Facebook user Pieter Kriel asked if it was a coincidence that the West and AfriForum were celebrating while a politician who challenged them was being jailed.

DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!

See the Facebook post below:

SA reacts to Julius Malema’s sentencing

The activist’s comments went viral, reaching nearly 900 comments from social media users who had different opinions. Many viewers echoed his sentiments, alleging that Julius is viewed as a threat by Western powers and had to be silenced. Some, however, rejected the theory. They noted that the legal case had been running since 2018, adding that when someone commits a crime, they need to do time. Others called for the prosecution of everyone who was involved in the state capture.

Others said that when he comes out of jail, he could easily be the president of the country
Critics reminded Pieter that the firearm case has been in the court system since 2018. Image: Pieter Kriel
Source: Facebook

User @Nkosinathi Ndlovu asked:

"The case has been going on for eight years, and you call that moving fast? Kanti, how long was it supposed to take, 59 years before he could get sentenced?"

Read also

"He's messing up the algorithm": Woman explains why she blocked Elon Musk on X, SA debates

User @Adnaan Isaacs commented:

"He is an outspoken critic of colonisers all over the world, especially in a certain area of the ME. But I'm sure that's got nothing to do with it."

User @Rudolf Munhazu shared:

"His behaviour on the day of the crime was childish. It fell in line with their grand scheme of things."

User @Chasam Mabitla said:

"I'm not a Julius Malema fan or whatsoever, but I agree, the Guptas' case must be reopened."

User @Malvin Rens added:

"Yoh, Pieter, you are so on point. Your views are progressive, and you want to see the advancement of the African economic power."

User @Hope Sky shared:

"It's not about a rifle; he's a threat to the West."

User @Sîr Donald Lahm Mampuru commented:

"Prison is their best tool to neutralise him."

3 Briefly News articles about Pieter Kriel

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Julius MalemaEconomic Freedom Fighters - EFFAfriForum
Hot:
Sepedi names Bhuti omdala Miles raney Lauren jbara Dstv compact channels