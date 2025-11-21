South African Human Rights activist Pieter Kriel shared a video documenting his strenuous climb up the Great Wall of China, joking that he wasn’t warned about the 90-degree angle

The adventurous clip shared on Facebook attracted massive views, with internet users excited that Kriel was travelling and collaborating with Mr Joshua Maponga

Social media users were impressed by the young man’s busy life and looked forward to hearing a download of the trip’s rich historical insights upon his return

Young activist Pieter Kriel shared his visit to the Great Wall of China. Image: Pieter Kriel

Source: Facebook

Local political activist Pieter Kriel’s travel diary from China captivated social media users, turning his climb up the Great Wall into a viral moment of endurance and humour.

The clip, shared on Facebook by Pieter Kriel, documents an unexpected physical challenge and garnered massive views and comments from viewers who were impressed by his fashion style and loved his content.

The video started with Pieter confirming that he and his group had just arrived at the Great Wall of China. He humorously noted that Michelle had kindly warned him about the cold weather but failed to mention that the climb would be at a 90-degree angle. Although tired, he emphasised that the historical experience was beautiful and something they were determined to complete. He mentioned securing equipment while noting that Michelle opted out of the ascent.

Pieter Kriel explores the Great Wall of China

He revealed that he was joined on the ambitious climb by Mr Joshua Maponga, a renowned motivational speaker and philosopher. Facebook user Pieter Kriel filmed Joshua acquiring noting that he had to get a warm hat, Ushanka (Russian military hat), for the freezing weather and a copper stick for better balance, admitting his own intense fatigue. He joked that the endless stairs already felt like an eternity, confessing he had never been that tired in his life, despite not even being near the top. He concluded the video showing the vast length of the wall he had conquered.

Pieter's video had many social media users excited and wishing him a great stay in China. Image: Pieter Kriel

Source: Facebook

SA loves the Great Wall of China content

The clip garnered massive views and significant comments from social media users who spread positivity on his feed. Many viewers were excited that Kriel was travelling with Joshua, noting that he was in the right hands and would gain immense wisdom from the experienced leader.

Some wished Pieter a good stay in China and encouraged him to explore the country thoroughly. Others celebrated the young man’s busy, adventurous life and a shared anticipation for his return, looking forward to hearing about the trip’s rich historical and philosophical insights.

User @Michael Maoeng said:

"The Great Wall of China was built by an African King from Kemet. They say a black man is a dead tree, but how, when our legacy is inherited, passed down to all divisions!"

User @Tindo Zibs shared:

"With Mr Maponga, you are in good hands."

User @Malibongwe Litha

"You must know we need a share of your wisdom when you're back."

User @Pelokazi Nyathi Mbombo shared:

"Your swag is top-notch."

User @Joyce Kubheka commented:

"Enjoy yourself to the fullest, and please buy me an iPhone. I heard they're cheap in China 😂. Have a safe trip ♥️."

User @Alfred Alilali said:

"Wow, my brother, thank you. I hope you guys are doing well there. I'm impressed that you're together."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

3 Briefly News articles about Pierter Kriel

A South African political activist, known for his outspoken views on racial inequality, shared a heartfelt video from his visit to Palestine, bonding with little kids.

Local activist Pieter called the unity displayed during rugby matches a mask of real issues, saying once the match finishes, people go back to their unequal realities.

Pieter Kriel confronted agencies, film crews, and celebrities for exploiting township visuals while ignoring its people, saying people's struggles are not aesthetics.

Source: Briefly News