Burna Boy finally broke his silence to address the backlash from the incident at one of his concerts

The Nigerian star came under intense scrutiny for chasing a woman and her boyfriend from his concert after catching her sleeping during his show

Despite the online backlash and the woman's heartbreaking account of the incident, Burna Boy maintained his stance and insisted that he had no regrets over his decision

Burna Boy responded to the online criticism over his recent concert. Images: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The saga between Burna Boy and the fan he publicly humiliated escalated when the Nigerian artist responded to the controversy by maintaining his original, unapologetic stance.

The On The Low singer is at the centre of a social media storm for kicking a woman and her partner out of his concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver.

Recently, a video of the Nigerian star circulated online, showing him stopping his concert to ask a man to take his girlfriend home after spotting her sleeping during his performance.

Burna Boy, who has been involved in controversial interactions with his fans, hurled insults at the couple before leaving the stage, with the pair ultimately exiting the venue due to sheer humiliation.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While he and the rest of his fans continued the show after the awkward incident, people online called Burna Boy out for being insensitive and arrogant. However, according to legit.ng, the singer remains unfazed.

A recording from Burna Boy's Instagram livestream on 19 November 2025 captured him casually discussing the drama with his team and cracking jokes.

"Did I tell you to be my fans? I dey look for fans wey get money this period."

According to the online user, Burna Boy insisted that he had no regrets over his decision to kick the woman out of the venue, highlighting that his concerts are meant for fans who can actively participate in the experience.

Nigerian star Burna Boy said he does not regret his decision to chase the couple from his concert. Image: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

This comes after a woman named Chaltu Jateny, who claimed to be the sleeping lady at the concert, came forward on 16 November 2025 to address the incident.

She explained that she had been mentally and physically exhausted after the recent death of her daughter’s father. However, even that was not enough to stir up an apology from the self-proclaimed African giant, who allegedly criticised the people who were offended on the woman’s behalf.

His refusal to apologise reignited the fierce public debate, with users quickly flooding social media to call him out for his lack of empathy.

Watch Burna Boy's videos below:

Social media reacts to Burna Boy drama

Burna Boy's unapologetic stance proved that the conversation was far from over, generating a new round of sharp criticism from the online community.

facejoe172 said:

"Pride goes before a fall.'

iamnadiasimone was outraged:

"Oh, he’s a horrible person! Never going to another concert of his!"

Dammy4lyf declared:

"It's time to cancel Burna Boy."

Fans were outraged by Burna Boy's lack of remorse. Image: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

chochodu wrote:

"Every single thing can change in a split second. No one loses anything by staying humble, for it's because of the mercies of God that we are not consumed."

ArabPantherr posted:

"Burna Boy’s personality started stinking right after his African Giant album. Been hearing a lot of nasty stuff, and he’s just proved once again that he’s ungrateful."

oluseun_akin1 responded:

"Burna Boy has carried his bad behaviour abroad. It doesn’t hurt to be kind."

Slik Talk addresses Shebeshxt's arrest

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Slik Talk sharing his thoughts on Shebeshxt's recent arrest.

The Limpopo rapper was taken into custody and is facing charges of attempted murder. Responding to the case, Slik Talk said his unruly behaviour had finally caught up with him.

Source: Briefly News