A young woman from KwaZulu-Natal shared a shocking video detailing the dramatic conclusion to her recent date

The clip went viral, showing the date’s vehicle heavily vandalised with smashed windows and dents

The woman later explained the damage was allegedly carried out by an angry Uber driver

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A woman from the KZN shared a story showing how badly her date ended. Images: @mamkoena

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user, @mamkoena, shared a video on 15 November 2025, explaining how she had a horrible night out. The video, which quickly went viral, showed the shocking state of her date's vehicle when they returned to it. The back window glass was completely shattered, attempts had been made to break the windscreen, and the car's bodywork was covered in dents and scrapes. This traumatic end to the evening left the KwaZulu-Natal woman deeply shaken, but viewers wanted to know what had happened.

In a follow-up video, the woman explained the story behind the damaged luxury, confirming the car did not belong to her but was her date's. She explained that the damage to the car was part of a long list of events that unfolded over the course of the night.

The first sign of trouble came when she learned the gentleman was married. She stated he was not wearing a ring and had behaved like a single person, even asking her out on a date. However, when the date was not going his way, he called his wife and told her he would be returning soon, making the woman realise she had been a potential sidechick.

The gentleman, who is South African and from Limpopo, showed no concern about his marriage and the situation he had put the woman in. She described him as "unbothered" when his wife was mentioned. She also shared that the drama surrounding the car was linked to his dishonesty.

Earlier in the evening, they had used an Uber to travel from their one location at Tiger Falls to town. He lied to the driver, claiming they were going to the ATM to get cash to pay him, but later explained that that was not what he intended to do. He even told the woman to leave her bag in the car to avoid the driver becoming suspicious.

The young woman explained that her date never intended to pay the Uber driver. He had planned to just leave the car and expected the driver to wait around until he got frustrated and left without payment. However, the driver did not react as her date expected. She stated that when they returned, they found the vehicle in the condition seen in the video. She shared that she believed this was the result of trying to cheat the Uber driver.

A woman showed how badly her date's vehicle ended up because of his dishonesty. Images: @mamkoena

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the horrible date story

Netizens flooded the comments section of TikTok user @mamkoena's video with curiosity, as they tried to piece together the unbelievable story of the date:

@Randy Mketsu asked:

"So, are you saying the Uber driver did this to the car?"

@Mam Koena · Creator confirmed:

"Yes."

@Nowzii♡♡♡ commented:

"He didn't have money to pay for the Uber, but y'all proceeded to ayepyep? Who was using the Uber?"

@Control wrote:

"Why didn’t he just pay the Uber bathong 😂"

@Siphe🙂 added:

"Mafia🔥🔥😩"

@queenhaddy0 shared her curiosity:

"I'm low-key craving this experience 🤔🤔🤔"

@Mike Larry assumed the worst:

"They broke in and stole what was left inside."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More about vehicle chaos and loss

Source: Briefly News