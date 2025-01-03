New Video Shows Closer View of Moment Burna Boy Left the Stage After Fan Incident in Lagos
- Burna Boy is trending after kicking a fan during a performance in Lagos, Nigeria, following the fan's disturbance on stage
- Social media reactions are mixed, with some defending Burna Boy's self-defence while others believe he could have handled the situation better
- Similar incidents have occurred with other artists like Cardi B and South African star Shebeshxt, sparking debates on how celebrities should respond to fans
Nigeria superstar Burna Boy is trending on social media after he kicked a fan who ran up to him during a recent performance in Lagos, Nigeria.
A new video circulating on social media has given fans a closer look at what really happened between the African Giant and his fan.
Burna Boy cut his performance short after a fan disturbed him on stage. Burna is not the only artist to get physical with a fan. International stars like Cardi B made headlines when she hit a fan with a microphone.
South African stars, including Shebeshxt, have also been spotted laying their hands on fans. A new video showing Burna Boy's response was shared on X by a user with the handle @benny7gg. Take a look at the video below:
Mixed reactions trail Burna Boy's video
Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions from fans. Some said Burna Boy could have handled the situation better, and others said he was right to defend himself.
@ugwueze_es57952 wrote:
"The boy wanted to fall on his knees and greet him."
@fiftyspeaks commented:
"The guy fell down, and Burna didn't even kick him like the way people are talking... The guy looked like someone on a mission."
@joojobryte added:
"Burna was clearly scared, he was shaking a lil bit, hence his reaction. Sometimes you gotta put yourselves in the shoes of these celebrities, and not judge them."
"Handled them like a pro: Off-duty cop stops group from lighting fireworks on public road, SA reacts
@Ziyechman said:
"Fairs.. this is nothing but self-defence."
@Kingdommind2024 commented:
"I'd be scared too. I mean come on some guy comes running at you?! It's all fun and games until it's you. Then it becomes very real."
Mthandeni assaults fan in viral video
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of popular singer Mthandeni slapping a fan has ignited a fiery debate on social media. Reports suggest the fan made an insulting remark, prompting the star to react publicly.
Mthandeni put a fan in his place after he was disrespected. The Briefly News Awards winner followed in the footsteps of controversial rapper Shebeshxt, who has a track record of beating up his fans.
