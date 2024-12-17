Mthandeni slapping a fan after an alleged insult sparked a heated debate on social media, with the incident shared in a trending video

The Briefly News Awards winner, known for his bold actions, followed a pattern seen in other celebrities like Shebeshxt and King Monada, who have also attacked fans

Social media reactions were mixed, with some urging the fan to press charges and others calling for Mthandeni to seek guidance

A video of popular singer Mthandeni slapping a fan has ignited a fiery debate on social media. Reports suggest the fan made an insulting remark, prompting the star to react publicly.

A video of Mthandeni beating up a fan has gone viral on social media. Image: @mthandeni_sk_king

Mthandeni put a fan in his place after he was disrespected. The Briefly News Awards winner followed in the footsteps of controversial rapper Shebeshxt, who has a track record of beating up his fans.

A video of the altercation between the Gucci singer and his fan was shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @ZANewsFlash. The trending video shows Mthandeni slapping the man before his security stepped in to hit him again.

Fans react to Mthandeni's video

Social media users had mixed reactions to the video. This isn't the first time a celebrity has attacked a fan—King Monada recently made headlines for assaulting a fan during a performance. Many viewers urged the fan to press charges against Mthandeni.

Some fans suggested that Mthandeni needed help and urged those around him to advise him accordingly.

@Zwanedefault said:

"The guy must go open an assault case for both funding and that security guy…they must learn to stop ngodlame…this is so childish."

@Sphmell commented:

"Open a case ndoda."

Cyan Boujee allegedly attacks her manager

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial media personality Cyan Boujee landed in hot water after allegedly attacking her manager, Lerato Wellington Malete.

The issue escalated, and Malete reportedly opened a case against Cyan Boujee. Social media users weighed in on the case, with some surprisingly siding with Cyan. Cyan debunked the reports in a statement and noted that she would have owned up if she had done it.

