South African controversial YouTuber Slik Talk recently reacted to Shebeshxt's arrest

An online user posted a clip of the star sharing his thoughts on the Lekompo rapper's run-in with the law

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions

Slik Talk shared his thoughts on Shebeshxt's arrest. Image: @thisiscolbert (X), official.shebeshxt (Instagram)

Source: UGC

Once again, the controversial YouTuber Slik Talk decided to run his mouth and chat about the notorious Shebeshxt's arrest that has been making headlines on social media of late.

Popularly known for unashamedly dragging several celebrities on his show, Slik Talk shared his thoughts on the Lekompo rapper's run-in with the law. The Ambulance hitmaker was arrested for allegedly shooting a man during a road rage incident.

An online user @ThisIsColbert posted the clip of the controversial star saying his piece on the matter, which garnered many views since it was posted on social media.

Slik Talk said:

"So I’m hearing that the mighty Shebeshxt is regretting some of his actions, he is regretting some of the things he used to do, and he is saying that fame got into his head.

"Here’s my thing, Shebe, one day you are cruising in your sleek car and the next day, you forget your lies, because your alibis aren’t matching up, and you are catching up heat with the repo guys taking that vehicle. It was all good, just a week ago, how many people warned you? Many people have warned you so many times about your reckless behaviour."

The video was captioned:

"Slik Talk is over the moon. The arrest of Shebeshxt is the highlight of his week. This has sparked a debate about whether he should receive harsh punishment for the charges against him if found guilty, as this is not the first time he’s been in trouble with the law."

Watch the clip below:

Slik Talk reacts to Enhle and Coffe's divorce

Not so long ago, Slik Talk also went on a rant regarding Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa's divorce, stating how disappointed he was when he found out that the internationally acclaimed music producer was "played" by the actress.

He said:

"Black Coffee, the biggest DJ in SA, he just got played by his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali. I even have the article right here that talks about the verdict. Let me read it for you...Black Coffee, I had a lot of respect for you because of how you move as a DJ, your business ventures and everything. I will be honest with you, you have completely lost my respect because of this nonsense."

Shebeshxt allegedly points firearm at fan

Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt had yet another dramatic, violent clash. The musician had X buzzing over his latest live performance. Fans are not new to seeing Shebeshxt in controversy, as he has been caught on camera fighting fans.

The latest incident angered netizens on X, and Sizwe Dhlomo shared his two cents. In a TikTok video reposted by @MDNnews, Shebeshxt is on stage when he does the unthinkable to a fan in the crowd.

Source: Briefly News