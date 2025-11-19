Burna Boy is once again trending for all the wrong reasons over his horrible treatment of his fans

The Nigerian superstar is facing backlash after he chased a woman and her boyfriend from his concert after catching her sleeping during his performance, and she finally broke her silence

Social media criticised Burna Boy for mistreating his supporters, with some even urging the woman to sue

Another day, another incident involving Burna Boy and his fans, and it's clear that the Nigerian star is never far from trouble.

Recently, a video of the On The Low hitmaker has been circulating online, showing him stopping his concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver to ask a man to take his lady home after noticing her sleeping during his performance.

Addressing the fan and her partner, the singer pointed at them in front of everyone and said, "I see you over there with your girl sleeping," before casually hurling insults at them.

At first, many saw the interaction as humorous, until Burna Boy walked away and warned that he would not perform until the fans left the venue.

"I’m not doing no more songs until you take her home."

Having been involved in several altercations with fans before, including once kicking a man for jumping on stage during his performance, many knew that this latest incident was no joke.

After the fan got up and left the venue, cheers erupted before Burna Boy returned to the stage and performed as though nothing had happened.

On 16 November 2025, a woman claiming to be the lady the Nigerian star humiliated went on social media to address the incident.

Chaltu Jateny took to Twitter (X) to share how humiliating the experience had been for her and her boyfriend. She explained that if she wanted to sleep during the show, she could, as it was her money she wasted, "not his."

She also responded to the online backlash from people who defended Burna Boy's decision to have her removed.

"How about showing kindness? You never know what someone is going through."

Jateny explained that she had been dealing with depression since the passing of her child's father and received sympathy from the online community.

Meanwhile, others continue to criticise Burna Boy for his distasteful actions, even American rapper Eminem apparently shared his opinion on the incident, saying, "This is not cool."

The online community is raging, labelling Burna as "arrogant," and demanding justice for the woman.

Watch Burna Boy's video below.

Social media erupts over Burna Boy incident

The incident quickly went viral, igniting a firestorm across social media platforms.

amaindarowe said:

"As a people, we stand with this lady. She needs to be heavily compensated, immediately."

jovanthegoldenstandard called out Burna Boy:

"I like Burna, but I found him to be unnecessarily mean over the last 2 years."

sexytricey wrote:

"He’s wrong and she's right!"

mr_fonkwo supported the woman:

"There was no situation, talk less of him handling it better. You paid to be there and were free to do whatever you chose to do. He owes you an apology, and you owe no one an explanation."

bradbakerproductions said:

"Burna Boy is gonna get humbled."

