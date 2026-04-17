Joe McCann built a crypto empire backed by Silicon Valley’s biggest names, but now he is stuck in Tanzania answering questions about his fiancée’s death

Tanzanian police ruled Robinson’s death a suicide, but her family says nothing about what happened that night adds up at all

McCann’s hedge fund had already lost 78% of its value before his fiancée died, leaving investors watching an empire fall apart

45-year-old American crypto millionaire is sitting in Tanzania without his passport. His name is Joseph Isaac McCann, and he is the founder of Asymmetric, a major crypto hedge fund.

Joe McCann is a Crypto millionaire who allegedly murdered his fiancée in Zanzibar. Images: bollywoodshaadis/AOL

Source: UGC

His fiancée, 31-year-old lifestyle influencer Ashly Robinson, was found unresponsive at the Zuri Zanzibar hotel on 8 April 2026. Robinson was rushed to the hospital and died there the following morning on 9 April 2026. Tanzanian police ruled her death a suicide, but her family refuses to accept that answer.

The couple had flown into Zanzibar on 4 April 2026 for a birthday and engagement trip. Robinson's last post celebrated turning 31 and described feeling exactly where she needed to be. Hotel staff later told police the couple had been fighting regularly throughout their stay. On the night of April 8, they were separated and moved into different villas. A room service attendant found Robinson unresponsive in a closet hours later, with a belt around her neck.

The man the world is now googling

Before April 2026, McCann was a name that moved rooms in crypto circles. He built Asymmetric into a respected Miami-based digital asset hedge fund and venture firm. His estimated net worth sits at around R820 million according to industry reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

McCann spent over two decades building a name across Wall Street and Silicon Valley. He served as a Senior Director at Microsoft, working on cloud technology, acquisitions and startups. He also ran quantitative crypto trading at Passport Capital in San Francisco.

Earlier in his career, he founded NodeSource, a widely adopted open-source tech company used globally. He has been quoted in Forbes, the Wall Street Journal and TechCrunch many times. He packed conference rooms from New York to Dubai, speaking about institutional crypto adoption.

When the fund started cracking

McCann’s professional world was already under strain long before the trip to Zanzibar. His fund, Asymmetric’s Liquid Alpha arm, closed in December 2025 after losing 78% of its value. Investors who had backed him based on his market calls were left reeling.

His fund operated on a structure where McCann was the only decision-maker. When that one person is unavailable, the entire operation stops moving forward. With McCann held in Tanzania, Asymmetric cannot manage active positions or reassure nervous investors. The damage to his standing in the industry is growing louder by the day.

A family that wants the truth

Robinson’s parents found out their daughter had died from the hotel, not from McCann. Her mother Endres, told CBS News that McCann called her hours after Robinson was hospitalised. He told her Robinson had done something to herself, and then he went quiet.

Close friend Savannah Britt posted online that nobody who knew Robinson could believe she would do that to herself. A hospital medical report noted an unidentified mark on Robinson’s neck. The family started a GoFundMe to bring her body home and quickly raised over R700,000.

The US influencer feeding a giraffe during her trip to Africa with Joe. Image: Yahoo

Source: UGC

Tanzanian police say they still need to interview hotel staff before drawing any conclusions. McCann has his passport seized and cannot leave the country right at the moment. The US Embassy in Tanzania is actively involved in the ongoing case. McCann has not issued any public statement since speaking to the police that night.

Watch the resurfaced Instagram clip here:

Social media floods the post

Briefly News compiled some comments from the resurfaced post.

ann714062 commented:

“I just found out her family had to start a GoFundMe. And he hasn’t paid to bring her home. 😢 The parents don’t have the money. This is cold! So he took her there so as not to bring her home? I think they should look into whether he had an insurance policy on her.”

mira24gold said:

“He killed that young black girl.😢 He's definitely not going unpunished. God and the universe will fight her battles. Only God knows what she knows. 🤔”

dani.yannoulis noted:

“It’s always the crypto guys. They hate women.”

le_zz_ah commented:

“He absolutely did it. We don’t hang ourselves. The worst part is that she will not get any justice.”

resteej said:

“Evil man.”

A collage of pictures of Joe and Ashly. Images: bollywoodshaadis

Source: UGC

More about Ashly and Joe McCann

Briefly News previously reported that the family of Ashlyn Robinson is seeking answers after contradictory medical reports raised suspicions about her death.

previously reported that the family of Ashlyn Robinson is seeking answers after contradictory medical reports raised suspicions about her death. New information has emerged regarding the timeline of events leading to US influencer Ashly Robinson being found dead in her Zanzibar villa.

The sudden death of 31-year-old Ashly Robinson during a luxury trip to Africa left her loved ones in disbelief and seeking the truth.

Source: Briefly News