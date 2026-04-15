Activist Petrus Sitho paid tribute to nine-year-old Kayla Meyer on the 10th anniversary of her brutal death on a Randfontein farm

Sitho once walked from East London to Senekal on foot just to stand with the family of a murdered farmer and show his support

South Africans flooded the comments with praise and criticism after Sitho posted an image standing next to a cross at a farm murder protest

A Black South African activist is making waves for standing up for farming families. Petrus Phakamile Sitho from KuGompo City in the Eastern Cape posted a tribute on 11 April 2026.

Petrus Phakamile Sitho﻿ with his "Stop killing our farmer" cross. Images: Petrus Phakamile Sitho

Source: Facebook

He paid his respects to nine-year-old Kayla Meyer and her family who were murdered. The young girl and three of her family members were killed in Rodora, Randfontein. They lost their lives on the night of 10 March 2016 on their smallholding. Sitho marked ten years since the killings with a raw message aimed straight at South Africa.

He announced he would show up at the US Embassy on 14 April 2026 with the truth. Sitho said his heart was bleeding and that he refused to stay silent any longer. South Africa sat up and paid attention when his post started making the rounds online. People across the country praised a Black man for standing in the gap without any hidden agenda, so they believe.

The man who has never stopped fighting for farmers

Sitho has been one of the most visible farm murder activists in the country for years. He once walked all the way from East London to Senekal just to support a grieving family. The family of Brendin Horner, a young farmer killed and tied to a pole in 2020, received him warmly.

Brendin’s mother reportedly told Sitho that seeing him felt like seeing a solution for South Africa. He has also driven his branded Stop Farm Murders car to courts and crime scenes nationwide.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to the post

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

Wilmien Oosthuizen commented:

"This was my closes friend, we work together, live together and laugh and cry together. And I really miss Marietjie. And she was always friendly."

Sylvia Gobey said:

“May God bless you abundantly, Petrus, for remembering after all these long years. What a wicked world we live in! Thankfully, there are still people like you who have a heart!”

Zeyn Ndwani highlighted:

“Don't forget the families of Steve Biko, Solomon Mahlangu, Hector Peterson and so on. They need your prayers, too.”

Mrref Pangolin said:

“His parents body were fed to pigs in Limpopo by farmers who said they thought were monkeys. This one is funded.”

Ennias Chibaya commented:

“This one is just seeking a US visa. Unlike another nation I won't mention, I love how South African leadership turn a blind eye on this, if it were somewhere north, I don't know.”

Petrus Phakamile Sitho praying with another man next to a white cross. Image: Petrus Phakamile Sitho

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News