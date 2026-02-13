The recent fatal dog attacks sparked debate over the misidentification of pitbull-type dogs in South Africa

An activist called for a focus on responsible ownership rather than breed bans

Petition for a pitbull ban gained over 139,000 signatures amid growing public concern

KWAZULU-NATAL, DURBAN - Fresh attacks and a fatal mauling have reignited South Africa's volatile debate over pitbull-type dogs, as an activist warns that public anger is targeting the wrong culprit.

Many dogs labelled pitbulls are not purebred animals

Nicole Jack, founder of SerendiPitty Rescue in Durban, told IOL that misidentification, poor ownership and sensational reporting drive much of the panic. She argued that many dogs labelled pitbulls are not purebred animals but mixed breeds with similar physical features. She said any dog with a box-shaped head is often branded a pitbull and mislabelled. According to her, headlines frequently cement that label before facts are verified.

Weeks ago, a woman and child were injured in a dog attack near Jack's home. She said the dogs involved were not pitbulls but fluffy mixed-breed animals. She claimed someone identified them as pitbulls, and the description spread within hours. Jack maintained that any dog can attack and that breed alone does not determine behaviour. She does not dismiss the risks associated with pitbull-type dogs.

Low tolerance for small animals

She said owners must understand the breed's genetic traits. According to her, many pitbull-type dogs have a low tolerance for small animals, including cats and small dogs. She warned that these dogs require strict management, training and socialisation. Jack also highlighted what she calls latent aggression. She stated that dogs often show warning signs of stress or discomfort that owners ignore or misinterpret as playful behaviour. When those signals go unheeded, she said, the dog may eventually snap.

The national debate intensified in 2023 when the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation submitted a petition with more than 139,000 signatures calling for a ban on pitbulls as domestic pets. The petition was handed to the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, who acknowledged public concern and announced steps to strengthen identification and accountability for owners. Jack insisted the focus should remain on owners. She argued that people must research a breed before acquiring it and accept responsibility for containment and control.

