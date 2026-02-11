A Cape Town man sparked debate online after calling for stricter caution around pitbull ownership following a fatal attack

The social media post drew mixed reactions, with some supporting his warning about aggressive breeds and others defending pitbulls when properly cared for

The incident reignited discussions in South Africa about responsible dog ownership, training, and the risks posed by powerful dog breeds

A Cape Town man ignited a fresh public debate over dangerous dog ownership after taking to social media to deliver a controversial message about pitbull breeds.

A young man in Cape Town addressed pitbull owners in a controversial social media post. Image: @larrybyday/TikTok and Konstantions Lepidas/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video shared online by the gent who goes by the TikTok handle @larrybyday on 10 February 2026, the content creator stressed his condolences and concern following a fatal dog attack in Mitchells Plain that claimed the life of a local woman.

@larrybyday began by addressing fellow dog owners, saying he did not intend to ignore the recent tragedy but wanted to express his "deepest sympathy and deepest condolences" to the family of the woman who lost her life. He described the incident in Mitchells Plain as a wake‑up call for South Africans regarding pitbull‑type dogs and urged caution.

On 28 January 2026, 44‑year‑old Faziela Swartz was reportedly mauled by her two pitbull‑type dogs in the backyard of her Mitchells Plain home. She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries on 3 February. Police confirmed an enquiry has been opened into the circumstances of her death and that both dogs were removed and euthanised.

According to the social media user @larrybyday suggested people should watch footage of the attack, not to sensationalise it but to understand how he believes the animals behave when they "crack," arguing that pitbulls are inherently aggressive and "have no place in society" if they can turn on their owners or family members.

His remarks drew a wave of mixed reactions online. Some agreed that the tragic mauling highlights the risks associated with powerful breeds and irresponsible ownership, echoing calls for stricter regulations and enforcement of animal‑keeping bylaws. Others criticised the man’s sweeping statements against pitbulls, pointing out that aggression is shaped by factors such as training, socialisation and management rather than breed alone, as noted by animal welfare organisations.

"Now you’re probably going to say, like in the past, that you’ll come and argue with me over pitbulls. Unfortunately, people who let these dogs behave this way have no place in society if they can do that to their own owners. This is not the first case like that, pitbulls have attacked kids, toddlers, you name it," he said.

He added:

"With that said, I’m not going to fight with you guys. This is my plea to family members who still own these dogs, a Jack Russell or a Chihuahua will never do that to a human being. Stop keeping pitbulls, get other large dogs that won’t be so aggressive and ticking time bombs in society."

The fatal attack in Mitchells Plain has once again put the spotlight on dog ownership safety in South Africa, with many urging balanced discussion and responsible practices to prevent future tragedies.

Watch the video below:

SA shares their thoughts on a man calling for pitbulls

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the man’s views on pitbulls, saying:

Tess said:

"No dog gets born aggressive .... aggression is taught.... just like racism."

Mandy shared:

"I am a Pitbull owner, she is the sweetest dog, don't blame the dogs, it's the owners or how those dogs were looked after."

Beewax wrote:

"Pitbulls are very dangerous dogs 🐕💯🙏."

Celeste commented:

"I don't care how well they are trained and treated.. A pitbull can snap at any given time... They are walking time bombs. Imagine walking on eggshells around your pet (actual beast). People must go read up on the history of why pitbulls were bred in the first place."

A Cape Town man called out pitbull owners in a TikTok video. Image: @larrybyday

Source: TikTok

