Concerns over pit bull behaviour and owner readiness have re-emerged following a deadly dog attack in Cape Town

A viral video of a man discussing pit bulls emphasised the need for specialised handling and safety measures

The incident sparked widespread debate online, with South Africans calling for expert guidance and preventative action

Questions about pit bull behaviour and owner preparedness have resurfaced following the fatal attack on Cape Town woman Faziela Swartz by her own dog, sparking intense debate on social media.

Swartz was reportedly attacked at her home and later died from her injuries. While details surrounding the incident are still under investigation, the tragedy has once again raised concerns about dog ownership, breed management and public safety in South Africa.

Amid the discussions, a video shared online by a man who goes by the TikTok handle @shukr_hartzenberg on 9 February 2026, in which he expressed his views on pit bulls, has gained widespread attention. In the clip, he said,

"I don’t care what pit bull lovers say. Me, I can never trust a pit bull. Those dogs are dangerous."

He went on to explain that while pit bulls are often known for being affectionate, they require specialised handling. "I am not saying you should not love the dog or the pet," he said.

"They are most likely the most lovable dogs when you are able to work with them and build that relationship."

However, @shukr_hartzenberg warned that attacks can still happen, adding: "When a dog snaps and attacks the owner, we need special ways to manage those dogs." He urged owners to consider and called for safety systems to be put in place.

"Every single owner needs to have systems in place so that people around you can take measures to protect those in the vicinity."

The TikTok user @shukr_hartzenberg also criticised how bystanders reacted during the fatal incident. "A lady passed away. May her soul rest in peace," he said. "But people on the side were recording a video and did not know what or how to handle the situation."

Calling for expert intervention, @shukr_hartzenberg added:

"Pit bull lovers need to come in and explain what you do in that instance. How do you regain control when something like that is unfolding in front of you?"

The clip drew mixed reactions online, with some agreeing that stricter education and regulations are needed, while others defended the breed, arguing that irresponsible ownership is the real issue.

As the debate continues, many South Africans are calling for expert guidance and preventative measures to avoid similar tragedies.

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in on the pitbull saga

South Africans had a lot to say, flooding the comments section with their thoughts on the situation surrounding pitbull attacks in South Africa.

Naasief Ameer said:

"People cover up for these dogs as if they are innocent. There is always a risk with those breeds. Taking any chances is just not worth it."

SUMMER wrote:

"Totally agree with you. Seriously, something drastic has to be done concerning this very dangerous situation 🙈👌."

TRIX expressed:

"As a pitbull owner, thank you for not simply slandering the breed like others have done but seeking advice for everyone should they face this type of situation when it does occur, yes this breed is not for everyone, they very loveable dogs but yes powerful dogs, but any breed can attack and kill, let's talk about what should or can be done when this happens. Very sad situation, may her soul rest in peace."

