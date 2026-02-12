A rural South African woman documented the satisfying process of dismantling her "bread walkway" after sunlight had worked its magic

She explained that creating the walkway takes considerable effort, but the payoff comes when her "children" stay well-fed

Mzansi expressed confusion when the woman mentioned "children" being fed, but it was later revealed that she had actually referred to her chickens

A video posted on TikTok on the 11th of February 2026 has given viewers a glimpse into the meticulous process behind a woman's creation of a unique "bread walkway".

The woman, whose dedication shines through her efforts, explains the labour-intensive pathway she constructs to ensure her family, which refers to her flock of chickens, can enjoy the fruits of her labour.

Sun exposure turns bread into a monthly staple

The woman, named Amanda, revealed the key benefit during the removal. She said that the bread, once exposed to direct sunlight for the right duration, becomes preserved enough to last her flock an entire month.

The technique is no doubt labour-intensive to set up, but it ensures that her chickens are "well fed" without the need, on her part, to frequently make or buy food supplies for them.

She also indicated that she harnesses natural sunlight to dry and condition the slices, which extends their lifespan without modern preservatives.

Her TikTok profile reveals that she lives in a village, and if her content is anything to go by, she greatly prioritises the off-grid village way of living.

Watch the video of her bread walkway below:

Mzansi's moment of confusion

The video has captured hearts and sparked conversations online.

Viewers were taken aback when the woman referred to feeding her "children."

This confusion quickly turned to amusement as it was clarified that her beloved chicks, not humans, benefit from her hard work.

One user, @Amukelani, commented:

"'My kids will be well fed' what do you mean 😭?"

Another user, @Nana_Celeza, asked:

"What type of kids are you talking about? 🤔"

@BK_25 admitted his initial confusion:

"Ah, I thought it was pavement 😂."

@CaterPillar added:

"Ke zama ho utlwisisa part ya 'my kids will be well fed' ke a hloleha."

The comments section had critics, too.

@Sarah imagined:

"I hope on judgement day this is mentioned. Or in your last days you remember your walkway to heaven and how only one slice could've saved a starving child, man, or woman. I hope you sleep well at night because I know how hunger feels."

@Wavhu also criticised:

"Imagine if you bought this bread for poor people and not some walkway."

What is a bread walkway?

While the woman's bread walkway is well defined within the context of feeding her chickens, the concept exists in another context.

A bread walkway, often satirical or boredom-driven, is a viral trend where individuals cover garden paths or lawns with slices of bread, sometimes using sourdough as stepping stones.

While occasionally depicted in videos, this activity is generally not practical and involves significant, often wasted, quantities of food.

