A young woman started farming poultry to put food on the table, and now she employs three other people

Ntsako Shipalana is a hardworking young female farmer whose story has left many filled with pride and hope

People expressed how seeing stories like this leave them excited, motivated and inspired to achieve greatness

No matter how big or small, we are all making a difference. Young female poultry farmer Ntsako Shipalana has been able to help others by creating a business of her own.

Meet Ntsako Shipalana, a young female poultry farmer living in Tzaneen. Image: Facebook / HOBO group ZA

Source: Facebook

Briefly News had the opportunity of speaking to Ntsako and finding out a bit more about her inspiring story. She employs three people, one full-time worker and two casual workers.

Ntsako also provides training to emerging young farmers interested in poultry farming. Females are rising, and this is just one of the very many stories proving just that.

Her story was shared on Briefly New's official Facebook page:

Social media users showered the young farmer with love

This is the kind of content people love to see. The comment section was quickly filled with hype-filled messages cheering Ntsako on, also thanking her for being such an inspiration

Take a look at some of the awesome comments:

Dorothy Doorasamy said:

“Very inspiring young lady. Starting very young will be a great entrepreneur. Best wishes.”

Philip Sarah said:

“I love to see more of this young ladies trying hard to survive without looking unto a man.”

Amazed Peace said:

“This is we would love most of our young generation to try.”

Kedibone Mogale said:

“Exquisite word I like people who promote the young stars not burning them and want a better Future not to fighting about Relationships.”

Female farmer explains how she got into the business, gives advice to young girls

