South African Police Officer's Temu Chicken Foot Taste Test in TikTok Video Amuses South Africa
- A South African police officer (SAPS) spread good vibes with a TikTok video showing people her Temu purchase
- The South African police woman was curious about some of the interesting items that are on the online shopping platform
- South Africans were curious as the police officer decided to do a taste test of some food on Temu
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A SAPS officer left people thoroughly entertained with one of her Temu purchases. The police woman saw that the online shopping platform also has some food items, and she wanted a taste.
The South African police officer who tasted the Chinese version of a Mzansi delicacy shared her review on 4 April 2026. South Africans were also fascinated by the food being sold on Temu.
In a TikTok video by @tlangi_charity, a police officer was tasting some food she bought from Temu. The lady found chicken feet being sold in a vacuum-sealed pack on the online shopping website. She opened the chicken foot, describing it as jelly-like in texture as she gave the foot a taste test and shared her honest thoughts. Chicken feet are a healthy source of collagen and are popularly eaten in South Africa. Watch the video of the SAPS officer tasting the chicken foot:
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South Africa amazed by Temu food
Many people were floored that Temu truly sells everything if she was able to get a chicken foot on the website. People were raving about the diversity that they found on the shopping platform. Others raved about the SAPS officer's beauty. Read the comments below:
user1967277781475 shared:
"I used to eat all the time with friends from Thailand 🇹🇭, it's good, nothing wrong with just very spicy, they sell it in Chinatown. "
IrvNani said she also ordered the chicken feet:
"I also buy mine from some supermarket in China, and they ship them to me."
Bongi M shared:
"😂😂😂 I'm eating them now, bathi, the jelly stuff is collagen."
luh.mpanza🍒 was amazed by her patience:
"[Sticker] So you tracked your order, waited for one chicken manicure?😭"
Tsholo was amazed:
"Yhoo chomi you really like things."
spartchwallet raved about the officer:
"For the first time in my life ke çrush lepodisa 🤞but anyway if possible ntshware inbox kebatla go bolella sengw."
Chuene was also in love:
"Come and arrest me, I'm the one you've been looking for 😭"
Rhadebe was in love:
"🥰Stunning Constable."
Josias said:
"My crush☺️"
Sadoh🗼 gushed:
"Your smile 👌"
AndiQue joked:
"Ngcela uzong bopha I have the right to remain silent."
Other briefing used stories are about SAPS
- Many people were amazed to see a police woman who was dancing up a storm in her police car.
- A video of an 8-year-old with South African police officers left many people amused.
- A police officer who got distracted by a TikTok sound while arresting someone left people in stitches.
- The SAPS were trying to March at an official event, which went viral as they messed up the drill on national television
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za