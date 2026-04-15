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South African Police Officer's Temu Chicken Foot Taste Test in TikTok Video Amuses South Africa
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South African Police Officer's Temu Chicken Foot Taste Test in TikTok Video Amuses South Africa

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A South African police officer (SAPS) spread good vibes with a TikTok video showing people her Temu purchase
  • The South African police woman was curious about some of the interesting items that are on the online shopping platform
  • South Africans were curious as the police officer decided to do a taste test of some food on Temu

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A SAPS officer left people thoroughly entertained with one of her Temu purchases. The police woman saw that the online shopping platform also has some food items, and she wanted a taste.

SAPS officer tastes Temu chicken foot
SAPS tasted a chicken foot from Temu in a TikTok video. Image: @tlangi_charity
Source: TikTok

The South African police officer who tasted the Chinese version of a Mzansi delicacy shared her review on 4 April 2026. South Africans were also fascinated by the food being sold on Temu.

In a TikTok video by @tlangi_charity, a police officer was tasting some food she bought from Temu. The lady found chicken feet being sold in a vacuum-sealed pack on the online shopping website. She opened the chicken foot, describing it as jelly-like in texture as she gave the foot a taste test and shared her honest thoughts. Chicken feet are a healthy source of collagen and are popularly eaten in South Africa. Watch the video of the SAPS officer tasting the chicken foot:

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South Africa amazed by Temu food

Many people were floored that Temu truly sells everything if she was able to get a chicken foot on the website. People were raving about the diversity that they found on the shopping platform. Others raved about the SAPS officer's beauty. Read the comments below:

Chicken feet are also a delicacy in China
Chinese people also eat chicken feet as a delicacy. Image: Christine Cleireny / Pexels
Source: UGC

user1967277781475 shared:

"I used to eat all the time with friends from Thailand 🇹🇭, it's good, nothing wrong with just very spicy, they sell it in Chinatown. "

IrvNani said she also ordered the chicken feet:

"I also buy mine from some supermarket in China, and they ship them to me."

Bongi M shared:

"😂😂😂 I'm eating them now, bathi, the jelly stuff is collagen."

luh.mpanza🍒 was amazed by her patience:

"[Sticker] So you tracked your order, waited for one chicken manicure?😭"

Tsholo was amazed:

"Yhoo chomi you really like things."

spartchwallet raved about the officer:

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"For the first time in my life ke çrush lepodisa 🤞but anyway if possible ntshware inbox kebatla go bolella sengw."

Chuene was also in love:

"Come and arrest me, I'm the one you've been looking for 😭"

Rhadebe was in love:

"🥰Stunning Constable."

Josias said:

"My crush☺️"

Sadoh🗼 gushed:

"Your smile 👌"

AndiQue joked:

"Ngcela uzong bopha I have the right to remain silent."

Other briefing used stories are about SAPS

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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