A South African police officer (SAPS) spread good vibes with a TikTok video showing people her Temu purchase

The South African police woman was curious about some of the interesting items that are on the online shopping platform

South Africans were curious as the police officer decided to do a taste test of some food on Temu

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A SAPS officer left people thoroughly entertained with one of her Temu purchases. The police woman saw that the online shopping platform also has some food items, and she wanted a taste.

SAPS tasted a chicken foot from Temu in a TikTok video. Image: @tlangi_charity

Source: TikTok

The South African police officer who tasted the Chinese version of a Mzansi delicacy shared her review on 4 April 2026. South Africans were also fascinated by the food being sold on Temu.

In a TikTok video by @tlangi_charity, a police officer was tasting some food she bought from Temu. The lady found chicken feet being sold in a vacuum-sealed pack on the online shopping website. She opened the chicken foot, describing it as jelly-like in texture as she gave the foot a taste test and shared her honest thoughts. Chicken feet are a healthy source of collagen and are popularly eaten in South Africa. Watch the video of the SAPS officer tasting the chicken foot:

South Africa amazed by Temu food

Many people were floored that Temu truly sells everything if she was able to get a chicken foot on the website. People were raving about the diversity that they found on the shopping platform. Others raved about the SAPS officer's beauty. Read the comments below:

Chinese people also eat chicken feet as a delicacy. Image: Christine Cleireny / Pexels

Source: UGC

user1967277781475 shared:

"I used to eat all the time with friends from Thailand 🇹🇭, it's good, nothing wrong with just very spicy, they sell it in Chinatown. "

IrvNani said she also ordered the chicken feet:

"I also buy mine from some supermarket in China, and they ship them to me."

Bongi M shared:

"😂😂😂 I'm eating them now, bathi, the jelly stuff is collagen."

luh.mpanza🍒 was amazed by her patience:

"[Sticker] So you tracked your order, waited for one chicken manicure?😭"

Tsholo was amazed:

"Yhoo chomi you really like things."

spartchwallet raved about the officer:

"For the first time in my life ke çrush lepodisa 🤞but anyway if possible ntshware inbox kebatla go bolella sengw."

Chuene was also in love:

"Come and arrest me, I'm the one you've been looking for 😭"

Rhadebe was in love:

"🥰Stunning Constable."

Josias said:

"My crush☺️"

Sadoh🗼 gushed:

"Your smile 👌"

AndiQue joked:

"Ngcela uzong bopha I have the right to remain silent."

Other briefing used stories are about SAPS

Source: Briefly News