SA Police Officers Show Kindness to 8-Year-Old Boy, Mzansi Applauds: "Salute to the Generosity"
- A group of cops in South Africa went above and beyond for an eight-year-old boy which touched many
- The police officers took their time to interact with the child and surprised him in a grand way
- People in Mzansi applauded them as they flocked to the comments section praising their gestures
South African police officers were praised by social media users in Mzansi for their recent kind act.
Police officers receive love for their kind deed
The cops went above their call of duty as they came across an eight-year-old boy who was in need and decided to lend a helping hand.
BI Phakathi took to his social media account where he explained the officers's kind and generous act. The SAPS cops interacted with the little boy who expressed to them how he was ashamed to attend school due to his appearance.
Without any hesitation after being moved by the child's story, the police officers went on to purchase the boy's school uniform, gave him a haircut and threw him a birthday party. While taking to his Facebook caption BI Phakathi praised the cops saying:
"Salute to the generosity of SAPS officers."
This act of generosity has sparked a wave of positivity and many people were touched by the South African police officers's grand gestures.
Mzansi claps for SAPS officers
The online community were impressed by the SAPS officers' kind act as they took to the comments section to applaud them.
Ndumiso Nare said:
"This is wonderful may God help all struggling parents."
Patience Ruzha Sauz added:
"God bless the SAPS officers who went beyond the call of duty! We need more people like them."
Lerato Lee Ramabulana wrote:
"God bless that police officer they did a great job, we salute you, officers."
Vani Reddy was touched by the officers's grand gestures adding:
"How heartwarming to hear this. Bless those Officers, God watches and is pleased. Blessings to your families."
