A group of cops in South Africa went above and beyond for an eight-year-old boy which touched many

The police officers took their time to interact with the child and surprised him in a grand way

People in Mzansi applauded them as they flocked to the comments section praising their gestures

South African police officers were praised by social media users in Mzansi for their recent kind act.

SA police officers were applauded for their grand gestures. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

Police officers receive love for their kind deed

The cops went above their call of duty as they came across an eight-year-old boy who was in need and decided to lend a helping hand.

BI Phakathi took to his social media account where he explained the officers's kind and generous act. The SAPS cops interacted with the little boy who expressed to them how he was ashamed to attend school due to his appearance.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Without any hesitation after being moved by the child's story, the police officers went on to purchase the boy's school uniform, gave him a haircut and threw him a birthday party. While taking to his Facebook caption BI Phakathi praised the cops saying:

"Salute to the generosity of SAPS officers."

This act of generosity has sparked a wave of positivity and many people were touched by the South African police officers's grand gestures.

Take a look at the post.

Mzansi claps for SAPS officers

The online community were impressed by the SAPS officers' kind act as they took to the comments section to applaud them.

Ndumiso Nare said:

"This is wonderful may God help all struggling parents."

Patience Ruzha Sauz added:

"God bless the SAPS officers who went beyond the call of duty! We need more people like them."

Lerato Lee Ramabulana wrote:

"God bless that police officer they did a great job, we salute you, officers."

Vani Reddy was touched by the officers's grand gestures adding:

"How heartwarming to hear this. Bless those Officers, God watches and is pleased. Blessings to your families."

SA police officers were applauded for their grand gestures. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

3 Impressive kind deeds towards school kids

Briefly News previously reported that a man in Kimberley has placed smiles on many young people's faces with his heart of generosity.

previously reported that a man in Kimberley has placed smiles on many young people's faces with his heart of generosity. A man's great generosity left many South Africans feeling warm and fuzzy, and the heartwarming moment went viral.

A school teacher from the Free States has become a viral sensation again for her compassionate act towards underprivileged learners.

Source: Briefly News