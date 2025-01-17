One generous man's kind deed in honour of his birthday as a way to give back to society has gone viral

The Kimberley-based gent expressed reasons for doing so and detailed more information about the drive

South Africans were touched by the guy's initiative as they flooded the comments section praising him

A man in Kimberley has placed smiles on many young people's faces with his heart of generosity.

A man in Kimberley celebrated his birthday by donating school uniforms. Image: Gregory Nyongane

Source: Facebook

Man buys school uniforms for kids on his birthday

The gent named Greg Nyongane has started a citywide school uniform drive in honour of his birthday as a way to give back to society.

While speaking to SABC News, Greg said he would donate 300 school uniforms for this year.

“I took a conscious thing that I will never again celebrate my birthday but make a difference in the lives of children in the schools, especially grade two’s and three’s as well. The only thing I tell them is that do what I have done to you to the society and that’s how I we believe we can make a difference in society because you don’t see poverty but can see what is happening and that is the reason why I am doing this today. I am not doing it with anybody’s funds but I take 40 percent from my personal bonus and I set a target for the year.”

Velile Mapete, the principal of Zingisa Intermediate, expresses pride in the initiative and the donations Greg made to the learners.

Nyongane also thanked everyone who took the time to wish him on his birthday and shared more details on the uniform drive as he took to his Facebook account.

"Thank you for all your birthday wishes, but the uniform drive will continue for our schoolchildren. Let's make a difference in our education by donating uniforms to our kids. If God is for you, who can be against the drive?" He wrote.

Take a look at the post below:

SA praises the man for his good deed

The online community clapped for the man for his generosity, and they headed to the comments section.

Raisibe Makgatho said:

"Awesome gesture indeed."

Fulufhelo Asiele Mudau added:

"As a country, we are blessed, and many more people desire to serve."

Jeanette Watkins wrote:

"What a wonderful gesture!"

Thobeka Cokoto commented:

"So sweet, thank you."

