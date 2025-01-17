“It’s So Hard”: Woman Rants About Rising Cost of Living in South Africa

One lady took to social media to vent about the high cost of living in South Africa, and the clip went viral

She shared that they have a housekeeper and explained how they usually help her out and more

Mzansi netizens reacted to the woman's video as they headed to the comments section to voice their opinions

The cost of living in South Africa continues to increase, but people's salaries remain the same, leaving many to cut back on their budget to make life work.

A South African lady ranted about the high cost of living in Mzansi.

Source: TikTok

Woman vents about cost of living

One lady shared her take on the cost of living in Mzansi as she expressed her sympathy for the average South African in this economy.

@sashy.sunshine asked her viewers how an average person in South Africa can survive with expenses like school fees, stationery, and uniforms. She also explained how they have a helper for whom she covers all the cost of education for her young kids.

The woman said that as she was setting her budget for the year, she looked at everything they needed to cover for the housekeeper, making her rethink how she would have managed on her own in this rising economy.

"Just us helping her, we got a budget for it, so it a lot...and I just think that it so hard for the average South African to just live. A lot of people will say they are helpers part of their families. I interviewed some people and they told me they literally work to pay for transport to get to work."

@sashy.sunshine pleaded with the public to be kind and help each other during this challenging time.

Take a look at the video below:

SA chimes in on high cost of living in Mzansi

People in South Africa took to social media to share their thoughts on the high cost of living in Mzansi.

Keshnee said:

"This country is becoming so expensive."

Honeybun praised the woman for stepping up:

"It’s really so kind of you to help her."

Indie commented:

"I ask myself this a lot. I can’t see myself having children because how am I going to afford them? and cost of living is just going up and up."

Delia S wrote:

"She is so lucky to have you. Education is so expensive; costs are insane."

Zandri shared:

"We did this for our helper as well; she is our family. Her child is our family. What you are doing for her is amazing. You will receive blessings 10x."

