A woman from Cape Town shared footage on TikTok showing two men allegedly following her while she was walking in the streets

She wondered in her post's caption if men were self-aware and knew the political climate of South Africa and women

Many social media users headed to the comment section to share similar stories and what they would have done in the situation

A Cape Town woman shared that two men allegedly stalked her. Images: @linergy.za

Source: Instagram

In today's world, women are forced to stay vigilant, constantly looking over their shoulders to safeguard themselves against potential threats. One young woman shared her unsettling experience, alleging that men followed her while she was walking, leaving her anxious about her safety.

Men allegedly stalk a woman

Using the TikTok handle @linergy_za, a Cape Town woman uploaded a video on the app claiming two men followed her on two separate occasions on the same day.

In her post, she alleged that one of the men was driving next to her at a walking pace, stopped his car, and started running after her. She alleged that the other man passed her twice and asked her to hop into his car.

She posed the questions in her caption:

"Are men not self-aware? Actually, are they not aware of the political climate of South Africa and women?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to alleged stalker

Several members of the online community took to the post's comment section to share their thoughts about the video they had seen on their For You Pages.

While the two cars in the picture differ from those in the video, the woman was minding her business when the men allegedly approached her. Image: @linergy.za

Source: Instagram

@pshelo22 pleaded with men:

"Guys, can we please normalise not trying to ask women out in the streets? Let's leave them alone."

@just_nacci shared their experience, writing:

"This happened to me while waiting for a taxi. Luckily, a taxi driver stopped, told me to get in and dropped me off at my destination. Mind you, that taxi wasn't going in the same direction as me."

@miyaaaah0 wrote in the comment section:

"This is so exhausting. I’m glad you got home safe."

@su.ivyy4 shared with app users:

"My anger issues could never."

A devastated @ahhee336 expressed:

"I would start screaming and crying."

@kasholeen told women:

"Stay safe, ladies. Carry protection at all times, and be in pairs or groups if you can. Please, we've been through too much."

