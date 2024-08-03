A woman on TikTok shared an embarrassing moment of his ex-boyfriend‘s new girlfriend stalking her

The lady had blocked her ex-boyfriend because he was obsessed and stalking her

Netizens were amazed by how delusional the obsessed couple were

A woman on TikTok exposed how her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend is stalking her.

A woman on TikTok shared that her ex-boyfriend and his new girl have been stalking her. Image: @ayandaa_mk

Source: TikTok

Ayanda MaNgunezi came bearing receipts to back up her claims.

Woman stalked by ex-boyfriend’s new bae

These days, relationships are silly games among the young generation. The dating pool is infested with insecure people who will go to any lengths to nurse their egos.

A woman on TikTok shared the embarrassing moment of his ex-boyfriend‘s new girlfriend stalking her on TikTok. Ayanda came bearing receipts in the form of screenshots to back up her claims.

The lady first blocked her ex-boyfriend because he had been stalking her and her three years after they had broken up. Her concerns escalated when she found out that his new girlfriend was also in the stalking games.

Ayanda shared her clip with the caption:

“POV: you blocked your ex on TikTok because he was stalking you, now you’re being struck by his girlfriend. 3 years later?! Y’all still do this? No man! Clearly y’all always discuss my name in your relationship. Whatever you want to see, it's on WhatsApp not on Tiktok. Please respect the protection order protocols."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to obsessed couple on TikTok

@Pearl comforted the lady:

"You know why? Because you doing good for yourself it’s worth stalking."

@Tholoana💜enjoyed the mess:

"I love it when people come with receipts."

@Tsholofelo🫧🎀has the same problem:

"Listen, you and I, same WhatsApp group, its been over 5 years, the GF is always on my profile views."

@asemahlemwelase shared her story:

"Same problem. I don’t know if they also want to date me or what, every day new ghost accounts with zero followers and following."

Cheating boyfriend comes back when ex-girlfriend buys new BMW

Briefly News also shared that a woman on TikTok shared how shameless her ex-boyfriend was when he slid into her DMs after she bought a brand-new BMW. The cheating partner tried to rekindle a dead spark as he got excited over the lady's new wheels.

Netizens found it hard to believe that an egotistical man would come back to a woman he played.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News