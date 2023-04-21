947 Breakfast Club host Anele Mdoda recently shared a story about her ex-boyfriend stalking her using her phone

The Masked Singer SA producer claimed the man was aware of her every move and had her wondering why he was always aware of who she was with

Mdoda added that she discovered through her emails that her ex-boyfriend was tracking her using her iPhone

Anele Mdoda revealed that her insecure ex-boyfriend used to track her.

According to TimesLIVE, during a recent episode of the 947 Breakfast Club, The Masked Singer SA producer discussed the mind-puzzling story. The radio host said her ex-boyfriend was constantly aware of her whereabouts.

Mdoda got suspicious of how he always knew who she was with and where she spent most of her time.

“I kept on asking my friends how he always knows where I am. I went into my emails and searched 'Find my iPhone' ... over a thousand emails, that's when I was like: 'You are not well wena."

Who could be Anele Mdoda's ex-boyfriend that stalked her?

Anele did not name the toxic ex-boyfriend because she prefers to keep her personal problems confidential.

However, maintaining privacy about her dating life has earned her a few drags on social media. Many people wondered who she was dating and who her baby daddy was.

According to ZAlebs, Anele has a six-year-old son named Alakhe with her mystery ex-boyfriend Thandile.

As Mdoda never posts online content showing off the relationship between Alakhe and his father, peeps dragged her, claiming Thandile is a deadbeat dad.

Is Sizwe Dhlomo Anele Mdoda's baby daddy?

A Twitter user with over a million followers @ChrisExcel102 also added fire to Anele's co-parenting controversy. Chris speculated that Sizwe Dhlomo, who is besties with Anele, could be Alakhe's father because he's always around the kid.

"We’ve never seen Anele Mdoda baby daddy … Sizwe Dhlomo is always with Alakhe.. even on Father days. What if Dinangwe.."

Many Mzansi people agreed with Chris, saying:

@WayShembe said:

"The math is mathing."

@TlhagaTshepo shared:

"You are into something there. Anele is always with Sizwe."

@mokone_eddie posted:

"The boy is even playing with Dinangwe's beard as a "balance" "

@Mayibon89029218 replied:

"This is very much true yati. I thought I was the only one curious about this."

@zizilishnonifyd commented:

"The thought did cross my mind yazi. Like the outing they took and shared their river activities "

Enhle Mbali says a stalker Is threatening to expose explicit pictures she allegedly sent to a man named Peter

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali was threatened by stalkers claiming to have explicit pictures that the actress shared with a name named Peter.

The star, rumoured to be dating wealthy businessman Peter Sebiloane, addressed the matter on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Slay actress shared that some people tried pulling her down, but they would fail because she would prevail.

