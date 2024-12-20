A young woman shared a TikTok video showing herself confronting a man she alleged was following her

According to the woman, the man allegedly followed her for over 15 minutes while on her way to work

The TikTok user confronted the man with tears in her eyes, and social media users commended her bravery

People applauded a woman's bravery after she confronted an alleged stalker. Images: @_thiediey.kale

In South Africa, women are often forced to be vigilant and acutely aware of their surroundings due to the pervasive threat of harassment and violence. One young woman confronted a man allegedly following her, an act of courage that drew widespread commendation for her bravery.

Woman stops alleged stalker

TikTok user Thiedi Kale took to her account to share a video she recorded in which she stopped to confront a man she alleged had been following her for over 15 minutes, mimicking every turn she took.

Thiedi's eyes welled with tears as she bravely aired her frustrations and concerns about the alleged stalker.

She wrote in her post's caption:

"Honestly, this is very triggering. For my 20 years of living, I've been attacked multiple times by men! Some of them followed me, and I neglected it.

"Ladies, please be on the lookout for any suspicious activity around you. Lord knows what this man could've done to me if I hadn't confronted him and ignored the fact that he followed me ever since I left my house for work. I was honestly terrified."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds woman's bravery

The viral video received over 2.6 million views and had thousands of social media users commending Thiedi for confronting the man she felt was following her.

@nonhlanzekomsomi01 said to the young woman:

"To say I’m proud of you is an understatement."

@miss_deee wrote in the comment section:

"Sisterhood is very proud of you."

@londizamacindimas told Thiedi:

"You took your power back. Well done, girl."

A surprised @mthobzincheeseboy spoke about the crowd in the video:

"Why is no one coming forward? They are just watching. What if he laid hands on you in their presence? You are brave, my sister. I hope this doesn't affect your mental health."

A saddened @lilithaivy shared:

"I’m so sorry, babe. My heart is breaking. This is so painful."

@bontle_thebe added in the comment section:

"The courage you have is incredible. Stay safe please."

