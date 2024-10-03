An incredible showing of bravery saw a woman save her dogs after a mama bear and her cubs intruded on her property

The @AMAZlNGNATURE X page shared the stunning video showing the moment she shoved the bear to get it away

Netizens took in the interesting scenes of the mother bear and doggo mom protecting their own in the frenzied moment

A viral clip showed a woman tackling a bear to protect her dogs in her home. Images: Oliver Helbig, Jonathan Newton

Source: Getty Images

Hell hath no fury like a dog mom protecting her babies, even from a mama bear looking out for her cubs.

This action was served courtesy of a video on the @AMAZlNGNATURE X page with the caption:

"Woman takes on a bear to protect her dogs."

Woman risks it all and tackles bear

The 18-second loaded clip shows a large brown bear with her two cubs on a brick fence of a house in a built-up area surrounded by forestation.

In the ensuing chaos, barking is heard, and about four dogs are seen running toward the bears.

The two cubs scamper off, leaving the mama bear to stand its ground atop the wall. One dog — the largest of the lot — can be seen barking closest to the bear.

The mama bear tries to swipe at its head three times, but the nifty dog dodges the potentially devastating blows.

The smaller dogs scurry around, raising the dirt, and their owner charges in as if out of nowhere. She pushes the bear, which loses balance and slips off.

The woman fumbles as she tries to pick up one of the tiny dogs but manages to get one in her grasp and runs off to safety with the rest.

After getting back on the wall, the bear scurries off after her cubs, too, with the woman glancing back quickly to see it leave the perimeter wall.

Mom instincts leave netizens in awe

After six days, the clip had garnered almost 35 million views.

It also attracted 232,000 likes, 16000 bookmarks, 15000 reposts, and 3000 replies as netizens reacted to the scenes en masse.

Briefly News looks at the commentary.

@juliobunz wrote:

"Everyone protecting who they love in this clip."

@GalenMicheal said:

"I love how the tiny yippy ones seem excited by the opportunity to go after a bear."

@iamMaxc123 added:

"Mother bear protecting her cubs and dog mother protecting her doggos."

