Father Saves Himself and Leaves Daughter To Pit Bull in Viral Video, Netizens Floored
- A father abandoned his daughter when the ish hit the fan in the face of a dog attack in a viral clip online
- The video posted by the @PicturesFoIder X page showed the moment the man jumped on a car's roof
- In another frame, the young girl is seen frantically trying to evade the dog, which doesn't attack her
- Netizens were floored by the entire scenario, and headed to the comments section to bash the father
Not all fathers are heroes! Even if she doesn't try to, one young girl might remember this for life after her experience with hers.
A viral video, shared by the @PicturesFoIder X page, showed the two caught in a situation warranting a girl's father to stand between her and danger.
Father saves himself, leaves daughter to pit bull
Except, in this case, a man, afraid a dog might bite off a chunk of his rump, left his girl child to her own devices.
The caption read:
"Father protects himself but leaves his daughter defenceless against [a] pit bull as she cries out 'daddy'."
The 74-second material shows the father and daughter arriving at the gate of a house in a neighbourhood.
The homeowner greets them from her porch while a pit bull roams in the yard.
The dog notices the strangers and, perhaps excited or intimidated by their presence, runs out onto the street through a hole in the fence to meet them.
Once freely outside, the dog approaches the two.
The full-grown man jumps on top of the boot and then the roof of a parked car, leaving his daughter to her devices.
She tries to run off to escape the dog while screaming for her father.
However, the dog doesn't attack the poor, frightened child, giving the impression that it is looking to play.
The homeowner, a woman, springs into action and opens the gate for her animal to get back inside, leading into the house before the clip ends.
Netizens take father to the washers
The video clocked almost 160,000 hits in the seven hours since its publication, attracting about 900 likes and over 200 comments.
Naturally, chirpy online users mercilessly bashed the father for having the audacity to abandon the little girl. Briefly News looks at the replies.
@Globalstats11 wrote:
"He should be extremely ashamed of himself [for] leaving his daughter like that. Pathetic."
@SithMasterDad said:
"That's pathetic. He is not a Daddy. He's a sorry excuse for a man."
@Mindtutorials added:
"Mate, family first always. You don't abandon ship when [the] waters get rough!"
