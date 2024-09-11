“Dog Has Weird Ears”: Mzansi Cracks Jokes After Woman Shows Man Walking His Ram

A young woman in Mossel Bay, Western Cape, shared a video of a man casually walking his ram on the beach

The farm animal, which appeared to be calm, wore a collar and leash the man used to guide it to his car

Many social media users busted in the comment section and cracked jokes at what they saw on their screens

A woman shared a video of a man walking his ram.

It is heartwarming to see people form special connections with their pets and enjoy simple moments together. However, a few people found seeing a local man strolling on the beach with his pet ram amusing and surprising.

Bonding with his pet

A young woman named Kayla uploaded a video of the man and the ram on her TikTok account (@kaylaaaaaaahx). The warmly dressed Mossel Bay man used a collar and leash to guide the animal back to his car to leave the seaside.

After seeing the unknown man with his farm animal, Kayla and her friend could not hide their amazement and laughter.

Man walking his ram has Mzansi laughing

Local social media users rushed to the comment section to express laughter at the man and his pet. Some cracked a few jokes about the chilled farm animal.

@kershnipillay added a funny pun under the video, saying:

"Nice place to meat."

@yvette_twinsforlife laughed when they pointed out:

"Americans already think we have lions as pets, now this. I wonder what they think about us now."

@momanimallover0 adored the farm animal:

"I love that ram. It's very cute."

@123basmith told people online:

"South Africa never disappoints. I love my country."

@tiekietokker jokingly wrote in the comments:

"That dog has weird ears."

@lincolnlawyer80 laughed and said the male sheep was living its best life, adding:

"Chauffeur driven for a morning stroll on the beach, then back home for breakfast. How many people get to do morning strolls on the beach?"

@sweetiedarling258 was also one to add humour:

"Oh my, that is so cool! He's taking his 'green, eco-friendly' lawnmower for a morning walk. Love it."

