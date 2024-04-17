A man adorably shared how his playful dog made him late for church on Good Friday

The gentleman recorded and shared a TikTok video of his puppy, Jordan, running away with his car keys

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the relationship the gent has with his dog

A dog ran away with a man's car keys, making him late for church. Images: @vatoslocosdenver972/ TikTok, @Anita Kot/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A man shared a TikTok video of his dog that made him late for church on Good Friday.

In the clip shared by @vatoslocosdenver972, the puppy can be seen with the man's car keys in his mouth. As the man tries to get close to eat in hopes of taking his car keys so he can go to church, the playful dog runs away.

The puppy had no idea that the man had to go to church, it was just enjoying what seemed to be good fun. The guy chased the dog on the lounge, but it kept hiding behind the sofas.

The man finally came up with a plan. He took a small ball that the puppy usually played with and threw it on the floor, resulting in the dog leaving the car keys behind and chasing the ball.

Man's dog runs away with his car keys

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers found the video adorable

The video garnered over 50k views, with many online users laughing at the situation and showing love towards the relationship the man shares with his puppy.

@menace commented:

"Why you wanna leave behind tho."

jermainedaniels905 joked:

"Please take her with I want to see something ."

@tash_oh_g asked:

"Can I borrow him for Tuesday morning."

@Dimpho-Didintle Dee said:

"Tik Tok is honestly hear to remind me that Rusty's behaviour is normal Jack Russell behaviourOkay, he's a bit on the unhinged side, but still."

@☆NiQ☆ suggested:

"You need to take him with to church lol."

@Sam adored:

" The cutest."

@Yush laughed:

"So adorable that you can't even be mad ."

Kasi dog enjoys sunny day in style

In another story, Briefly News reported about a kasi dog that was captured chilling on a rooftop.

A TikTok user named @buzzmz uploaded a video showing a bright and sunny day. The weather was perfect for a relaxing day at the beach. However, one kasi dog had a different idea, it decided to enjoy the beautiful weather in its own way.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News