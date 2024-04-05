A TikTok video went viral in South Africa, showing a young boy overwhelmed by pit bull puppies

The footage shows the child battling to get three puppies off him as they bit on his clothes

The clip sparked debate, with some viewers concerned about the boy's safety and others finding the interaction amusing

A boy's encounter with three pit bull puppies sparked differing views online. Image: @bruhvanielsies

A TikTok video captured how a young boy was terrorised by three pit bull puppies.

Boy has a hectic encounter with pit bull pups

A video shows how the puppies were aggressively biting at his clothes as he hung on for dear life on a pole.

A man could be seen trying to help the boy by trying to get the puppies to loosen their grip on his clothes.

"POV: Don't play with put bull puppies," the post was captioned.

According to Country Living Magazine, pit bulls, even puppies, have a strong build and powerful bite force. This can cause injuries even during play, especially with a small child, like in the TikTok video.

Mzansi reacts to the pit bull attack

The video sparked differing comments from netizens as some felt compassion toward the dogs, and others felt sorry for the little boy.

sikholiwe yengwa❤ responded:

"Into ebengizowavuthulula yona lezinja aibo."

vee commented:

"Now that's a pittie pup for you. Start that play and they finish it for you dangle anything & they see tug of war game. They are mischievous."

zeus commented:

'Shame, hope they are ok and being looked after."

E.N.E.L.O said:

"Pit bulls aah neva."

denvon matthysen replied:

"How I miss my puppy now."

Justin Du Preez said:

"Hai nee."

Ta Swagz said:

"Not pitbull puppies is Jack Russel."

Men defend themselves against pit bull attack

Source: Briefly News