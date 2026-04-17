Julius Malema shared a video of Floyd Shivambu discussing the early days of the Economic Freedom Fighters

During the clip, Shivambu denied claims that Kenny Kunene had financially contributed to the founding of the party

Shivambu described their struggle to raise even R3,000, highlighting the party’s difficult beginnings amid ongoing tensions between Malema and Kunene

Julius Malema shares a clip of Floyd Shivambu speaking about the founding of the EFF. Image: Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —Julius Malema has stirred up conversation online after sharing a throwback clip of Floyd Shivambu speaking about the early days of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The video, originally from an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, has reignited debate about who really funded the formation of the party and stirred nostalgia in many who were there to witness the birth of the EFF.

Kunene is alleged to have previously claimed that he founded the EFF and was therefore the ‘Godfather' of the EFF.

Shivambu sets the record straight

In the clip, Shivambu reflects on how the EFF was founded, naming Malema, himself, and businessman-turned-politician Kenny Kunene among those involved in its early stages. He also mentioned that they later brought in Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Marshall Dlamini.

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However, the discussion took a turn when the topic of funding came up.

Shivambu dismissed claims that Kunene financially backed the party’s formation, stating bluntly that those assertions were not true.

“That thing that he says that he funded the EFF is not true. The only thing Gayton and him did was buying a tyre of a car, I think. That is the only contribution.”

His comments drew laughter from the studio, especially after host MacG (real name Macgyver Mukwevho) questioned how Kunene, known for his lavish lifestyle, could not contribute financially.

“We didn’t even have R3,000, he said

Shivambu went on to paint a picture of the EFF’s humble beginnings, revealing that the founding members struggled to raise even R3,000 to pay for a hall during their first gathering.

According to him, the situation was so dire that the event nearly had to be cancelled due to a lack of funds.

"We collectively did not have enough money between all of us to raise R3,000 to pay for the hall.”

He added that most delegates had travelled by taxi and that there was no food at the event. At one point, they even had to fundraise just to get attendees back home.

Shivambu also shared that during campaign periods, they would sometimes wait outside hotels for someone to send R1200 before they could afford accommodation.

"We built the organisation from scratch. It was tough.”

See video here:

Malema vs Kunene tensions resurface

Malema’s decision to reshare the clip comes amid ongoing tensions between him and Kunene. The two have publicly traded barbs in recent months, with their fallout escalating into legal action.

Malema has reportedly opened a R1 million defamation case against Kunene after the latter accused him of being linked to the so-called “Big 5” cartel and labelled him an “errand boy” for slain taxi boss Jonathan 'Mswazi' Msibi.

The resurfaced video appears to reinforce Malema’s stance while casting doubt on Kunene’s claims about his role in the party’s financial beginnings.

Social media reacts

@MbathaSbog14269 said:

"Stop insulting Floyd, the purpose of sharing this video is to tell you that Kenny and Gayton never funded the EFF and Kenny isn't the one who came with the idea to start the EFF."

@DavidThabi98063 said:

"We were not there, and until those who know the truth behind that and dispute his vision.. We believe him for now!"

@gaba_ye said:

"Now I understand why you shared this video on your timeline CIC. Come this side, Kenny Kunene, this is for you, sir. You are being exposed."

@Afriforeal2 joked:

"Gayton and Kenny were just sales reps from Tiger Wheel and Tyre …. Agreed?"

@Alulu25 said:

"People in the comment section are quick to attack without listening. In this part of the interview, he is not attacking Julius or the EFF. Floyd is basically debunking the lies Kenny told about when he claimed to have been one of the founding members and funders of EFF."

Kenny Kunene previously stated that he founded the EFF, calling himself the 'godfather 'of the party. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that the back-and-forth between Malema and Kunene continued after Kunene responded to Malema’s statements made during an EFF briefing.The feud began after Kunene made explosive claims on a podcast, alleging that Malema had ties to a suspected “Big Five” drug and taxi cartel linked to the late taxi boss Jotham "Mswazi" Msibi. Malema dismissed the allegations as false and malicious, stressing that his legal action is centred on the cartel claims.

Source: Briefly News