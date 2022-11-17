Mzansi TikTok users are hearting a video of a little boy carrying a loaf of bread in a flooded street

The little champion tried to protect the bread from the muddy water while struggling to make his way home

People thought the video was adorable and sad at the same time and hoped for his family's sake the bread didn't get wet

A boy goes home in a flooded street after buying bread from the shop. Image: @gladwindarked/TikTok

The current floods in Mzansi are making life unbearable for many, but it was particularly challenging for a young boy trying to return home safely.

In the video posted by @gladwindarked, the child who was sent to buy bread from the tuckshop keeps losing his balance and falling into the water.

Mzansi people felt sorry that he had to struggle like that to get a loaf of bread. Netizens were torn between laughing at the amusing TikTok video or crying at his unfortunate circumstances.

Some people chose the lighthearted approach and posted funny comments like calling him a breadwinner.

Watch the TikTok video below:

@Malope said:

"This should be an advert for that bread brand. No matter how hard life can be, there's always Sasko bread for you I guess."

@thandoprincess01 wrote:

"He’s literally the breadwinner."

@philile52 asked:

"Can we please be allowed to laugh? But boy is committed to getting that bread home."

@_small_do shared:

"That time I’m already holding peanut butter waiting for him."

@Ryanmolwele posted:

"Dunked bread. "

@cafo133 added:

"No matter how hard it gets we soldier on my boy."

@khocee11 commented:

"Just want to see their face when he walks in at home."

@mekhin.ah said:

"Time the parents won’t care how hard he struggled to get the bread homethey’ll just shout at him for being dirty."

