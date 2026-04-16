A teacher showed people an example of why she has to be strong at her job

The lady left people laughing after she showed a hilarious moment that took place in her classroom

The educator left people impressed as she showed a funny side to her job, although she had to remain serious

In a video on TikTok, a teacher left people laughing after sharing an interaction with students. The lady made people realise that working as a high school teacher is not for the faint-hearted.

A teacher showed how her students roasted her outfits. Image: @nikiwemadonsela0

Source: TikTok

The video that the woman shared on 15 April 2026 captured a hilarious exchange she had with students. People were in stitches as the lady received unsolicited outfit reviews from students.

In a TikTok video by @karabo_vincent, a teacher showed that her outfit choice for the day turned her into a joke in front of her students. While she was recording, she heard some of the students murmur about the undertaker. It soon clicked that they may be making fun of her, and she confronted them, standing up to show her all black ensemble that resembled the WWE wrestler's signature look. When she stood up, the kids exclaimed, making a sound that made it obvious they were talking about her and describing her as The Undertaker. See the post below:

South Africa jokes about teacher

Online users were floored after the educator shared the moment she got roasted. Viewers joked that the students had a point. Read the comments below:

Other teachers shared similar experiences to the educator in the viral video. Image: Tima Miroshnichenko

Source: UGC

khumbu_D wrote:

"Lol yhoo I wore a black dress and thought I looked cute .. the whole day the grade 7’s called me Wednesday 😭"

Mbali🌻 commented;

"Lol to explain🤣🤣 my little sister went to her practicals at a primary school and when she got there, the teacher introduced her to the learners and said learners this is Ma’am Valentina, not the kids(Grade R) screaming Ballerina Cappuccino🤣"

Mbalenhle Mzizi wrote:

"Lol, I remember back when I used to teach grade 10s, they would make comments about my outfit. This one time they told me they love my winter fur hat, but I must not wear it to school cause as their class teacher I’m embarrassing them🤣"

Tshia🎀🫧 added:

"Ohh my mom once wore a black and white striped, top( which I was totally against) and while she was teaching someone said " o tshega eng wena Zebra" 😭I thank him everyday cause I never saw the top again!!"

Other Briefly News stories about teachers

People were thoroughly amused after seeing teachers who decided to do the viral ZEP dance challenge.

Online users appreciated a video showing students and teachers who showed that their school was a place of learning and fun.

South Africans were impressed by a teacher who posted a video showing that she does more than just educate, as she takes care of her people like a parent.

An educator posted a video showing people how she found an easy way to explain maths concepts in a way that they understand.

Source: Briefly News