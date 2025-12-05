A South African teacher posed with each learner during photo day, creating personal memories instead of a standard class picture

The video showed how teachers shape confidence through everyday interactions, especially in communities that value care

The viral clip landed because the relationship between the teacher and learners looked natural and joyful

A teacher turned photo day into a heartfelt memory that reminded South Africans why the right educator can change a child’s whole experience.

Teacher and Facebook user Mnr VanderBerg posted a video with his learners during photo day, showing how he posed with each child to capture a warm and healthy relationship between teacher and pupil. The video was shared on Facebook through the link provided, and it shows a South African classroom where the learners and their teacher pose together in a fun and gentle way. The moment was posted during a school day and shows why he did it, which was to create a personal memory that goes beyond traditional school photos. The clip highlighted how the teacher uses photo day to show appreciation for each learner instead of just taking a formal class shot.

Teachers often shape early confidence, and small gestures like posing closely with learners can help build trust in environments where education is more than textbooks. In South African schools, teachers who show genuine care often play a role similar to mentorship, helping children feel seen in a system that can feel busy and rushed. Moments like this show a growing approach where schools embrace emotional learning alongside academic goals, especially in communities that value togetherness. When children experience kindness from adults at school, it leaves a memory that they will carry into how they approach learning, friendships and future challenges.

School connection builds supportive relationships

The video, posted publicly by user Mnr VanderBerg, felt familiar, reminding people of memories from their own school days. Viewers responded to the gentle energy between the learners and their teacher, with each pose showing a small piece of personality rather than a stiff classroom picture. The content related to parents, former learners and teachers alike, especially those who value education as something personal and filled with heart.

Reactions centred around appreciation for teachers who see learners as individuals, celebrating the way the moment showed kindness without trying too hard. Many said the video reflected the kind of teaching that creates strong classroom relationships, and others noted that children who experience this support tend to carry it through their school journey. The responses showed pride in educators who build confidence with small gestures, proving that teaching is more than standing in front of a chalkboard.

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Jackie Terry wrote:

“And the award for the teacher of the year goes to... Mr Van der Berg.”

Caryn Jade Crouster wrote:

“I just love this... So many kids come to school with hearts longing for affection and attention they do not get at home. Some long for someone to be a little silly with, and when I look at these pictures, it's quite evident that you are more than an educator.”

Vincent Mukoyiwa said:

‘Can I come back to school...needed a teacher like you... stay legendary.”

Shan Inazé Neff wrote:

“This is so proud of you, sir. 😍 It's so cute, keep up the love you give, because we may never know how they leave their homes, then come to school to such a person as you. ❤️🙏🏻❤️”

Sebolao Laone Alice asked:

“Why do you look like all of them? 😂”

Marion Angela Gabriels wrote:

“I teared up watching this... Sir, you are doing a great job. All the smiles are priceless. Our kids need this kind of bonding. Here are your flowers, sir. 💐”

Soraya Hendricks wrote:

“Mr Van De Berg, I salute you. I wish that every teacher in every school, from Grade R right up until Grade 7 primary and from Grade 8 up until matric, can be so compassionate towards students like you, Sir. There will be no bullies nor wannabe gangsters in school.”

Audrey Pietersen wrote:

“Reminds me of my primary school principal… love the humble, kind and caring character… keep it up, sir.”

