A father surprised his daughter at her pre-school graduation with a big gift basket and created a moment that stood out for viewers in South Africa

The video connected with people because it challenges the common issue of absent fathers and highlights how presence matters more than anything

Many found the story inspiring, as it reflects a positive side of fatherhood that families want to see more often in everyday life

A proud dad changed a normal school event into something special, and the moment became a celebration of active fatherhood.

The picture on the left showed the daughter posing with her mother. Image: @nolwazinyambose

A touching TikTok moment was posted by @nolwazinyambose on 20 November 2025, showing a father attending his young daughter’s pre-school graduation and surprising her with a huge basket filled with stuffed animals, snacks and balloons. The celebration took place at the school during the graduation ceremony, where the proud dad walked in carrying the colourful gift to hand over to his daughter while the crowd watched. The video captured who was involved, what happened and how the father created a moment that turned a normal school event into something special, showing the importance of showing up. The reason the post stood out is because South Africa has a well-known issue with absent fathers, so seeing a dad present at his child’s milestone felt emotional and meaningful to viewers.

The story landed deeper because it highlighted how fatherhood is more than financial support, especially in a country where mothers often carry the parenting load alone. According to UWC Scholar, rising statistics of children growing up without their fathers is a serious social issue across the world, and especially in South Africa. Stats SA (2021) reports that 42% of children live with their mothers only, compared to only 4% living only with their fathers, which shows the scale of the problem of father absence in families. The context around the numbers helped the video feel like more than a cute moment, instead showing how much it matters when a father invests time and effort into his child.

Celebrating real fatherhood moments South Africa

The video by user @nolwazinyambose became popular quickly because it felt relatable and uplifting at a time when conversations about parenting can be heavy. People connected with the clip because it showed a positive example of a father being involved and doing something thoughtful at a milestone many families share. The phrase on the video added humour and personality, which helped it spread across TikTok and other platforms where users celebrate wholesome family content. People enjoyed seeing a moment that reminded them of their own families and the joy of watching a child feel seen.

The reactions to the post were warm, emotional and full of encouragement from people who felt proud seeing a dad show up in such a memorable way. Viewers called it beautiful and inspiring as they shared how the video made them think about the fathers in their lives, both present and absent. Many admired the effort behind the surprise basket, with comments reflecting how this kind of action can shape a child’s confidence.

The picture on the left showed a father posing proudly with his young daughter, who was dressed in a bright red dress and holding her gift bags. Image: @nolwazinyambose

Here’s what South Africa had to say

Zandie.kay said:

“Absent dads think it’s AI. 🥹”

User9014170784481 said:

“Ai kodwa niyagagamela manje seni funa sikhalelwe ingane ke mnje. 😩😩Ai shemu niyasijwayeza ngemkhuba. 😫 Translation: But now you’re exaggerating, you want us to feel sorry for the child like this 😩😩 you’re getting us used to this habit. 😫”

Sinokunqoba Phoswa said:

“Waze wamuhle I gift hamper uyenzelwe uba sis? Translation: Your gift hamper is so beautiful, did you make it for your child?”

Mahamashe said:

“Uthi ubaba wengane yami yi advertising lena yakwi TV. 🤣 Translation: The father of my child says this is an advert from TV.”

Nodungandaba said:

“Kaze abanye abafana bahlulwa yini kuthanda izingane zabo kanje. 😭❤️ Translation: I wonder why some men struggle to love their children like this.”

ZeNorh said:

“Kazi ngangyephi mhla kukhethwa obaby daddy, ngoba mina ngafika sengthola umkhwepha. 😭🤣 Translation: I don’t know where I was when they picked baby daddies, because I arrived and got a useless one. 😭🤣”

Silindile Zulu said:

“Wow wamuhle cc, Cela ungi plug nge dress yakhe uyithengeph? Translation: Wow, she looks beautiful, sis, please plug me. Where did you buy her dress?”

Tee Runner Services said:

“Hey, mommy, this is beautiful. ♥️❤️ My baby is graduating in December, please plug me on where you got the gift or how you made it if it’s DIY. 👏”

Check out the TikTok video below:

