A South African man's sobriety glow-up showed a powerful contrast between Day 1 and Day 56

His post added to ongoing conversations about alcohol’s heavy impact in South Africa and why healthier choices matter now more than ever

The journey resonated because people saw familiar struggles and found comfort in his honesty and visible progress

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A heartfelt transformation has sparked a wave of motivation for South Africans rethinking their relationship with alcohol.

The picture on the left showed a man standing beside an open car door, posing confidently outdoors. Image: @angelstone6945

Source: TikTok

On 12 October 2025, TikTok user @angelstone6945 posted a set of pictures showing the progress of his sobriety journey, comparing what he looked like on Day 1 to Day 56. The images were shared to document how he has changed over time, and he explained that sobriety taught him that you don’t need an escape but that you need to show up for yourself. His post highlighted his transformation, with the first picture showing him looking thinner, unhappy, and noticeably unwell, while the Day 56 photo revealed a healthier, glowing version of himself. He wrote:

"56 days alcohol-free and counting. 😊 Quitting drinking gave me my life back. If you're sober-curious, this is your sign."

In the images, the physical contrast between Day 1 and Day 56 painted a clear picture of how much his lifestyle had shifted in just under two months. His journey also opened up a broader conversation about alcohol in South Africa, especially considering that the government reports that alcohol contributes to the deaths of three million people globally each year, making up five per cent of all deaths. Locally, alcohol remains the most widely used psychoactive substance, with binge drinking and its related harms being a constant worry for communities. Alcohol abuse also contributes to crime, gender-based violence and femicide.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sobriety stories spark national reflection

The post by user @angelstone6945 spread quickly because many people saw themselves in his transformation, especially those trying to take similar steps towards healthier living. The honesty in sharing his Day 1 picture made the journey relatable, because so many South Africans know how overwhelming the first days of sobriety can be. People connected with how vulnerable he allowed himself to be, and how the visible change in his face showed the impact of making a hard but necessary choice.

South Africans responded with encouragement, with many saying his progress reminded them that change doesn’t always need to be perfect to be meaningful. Others noted how inspiring it was to see real evidence of healing, especially in a country where alcohol-related struggles are so common. Some shared their own attempts to stay sober or cut down, saying the post came at the right time for them.

A man proudly shared his health journey and the changes he’s made through sobriety. Image: @angelstone6945

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

David said:

"Sobriety is a superpower. 👍"

Mbavhaleloratshila wrote:

"Alcohol has no problem you are, we are the problem."

Nkosinathi_M commented:

"Ngizoqala kahle next year, I festive season isifikil. Translation: I’ll start properly next year; the festive season has arrived."

Tumi_masupye shared:

"You know I was convinced that I'm not an alcoholic coz I only drink twice or once a week… but as soon as I start drinking I cover all the days I was not drinking… I don't like it, and I wanna stop, but I'm struggling to do that… but one day I will win this battle and never look back. 🤞🏾"

Zakeszakes816 said:

"I need to quit, brother."

MotlatsiSibane wrote:

"Yhooo mfethu I'm 8 weeks sober... Glow ereng mo ngwaneng! Translation: Yoh, my brother, I'm 8 weeks sober… the glow on this child!"

User9953830257242 said:

"Bowumuhle uphuza buka manje ubuso buvuvukele kanjani. Translation: You were handsome when you weren’t drinking, now look how swollen your face is."

Aus'Lebo shared:

"I just clocked 10 months, keep going. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"

Ntshosho commented:

"Best decisions ever, Mondays are not hectic anymore."

Check out the TikTok post below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to alcohol abuse

Deputy President Paul Mashatile officially delivered his festive season speech and cautioned citizens against abusing alcohol and substances.

The National Treasury is proposing an increase in excise tax on alcohol in a bid to get SA's drinking problem under control.

South Africans were outraged when the president banned booze again in December, but it paid off when the trauma cases in the country drastically dwindled.

Source: Briefly News