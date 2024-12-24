Paul Mashatile has officially delivered his festive season speech, but not everyone liked it

The Deputy President cautioned citizens against abusing alcohol and substances

South Africans criticised Mashatile's speech, with some not happy with how he delivered it

Paul Mashatile cautioned citizens against abusing alcohol this festive season, but many South Africans aren't taking him seriously. Image: Jason Alden

Source: Getty Images

Paul Mashatile has urged South Africans to behave this festive season, but some citizens aren’t having it.

During his festive season speech, the Deputy President urged South Africans to be mindful of alcohol and substance abuse during this period.

Mashatile warns against unhealthy behaviours

While wishing the nation a safe and happy holiday, Mashatile urged South Africans to act responsibly.

"During the festive season, we must be mindful of alcohol and substance abuse. While celebrations bring joy, it can also lead to overindulgence and unhealthy behaviours," he warned.

Mashatile also stated that excessive drinking impairs judgment, which often causes accidents on the roads.

"We urge all South Africans to remain responsible this festive season not to drink and drive. Drinking and driving endangers the lives of passengers, pedestrians, and other road users."

He also stated that alcohol and substance abuse caused conflicts between people, notably between family and friends.

The Deputy President isn't the only one urging citizens to be safe on the roads this festive season. On 6 December, Arrive Alive urged South Africans to obey the rules of the road and avoid drinking and driving.

South Africans troll Mashatile

The Deputy President’s speech didn’t please everyone. Many criticised him for sounding uninterested, while others didn’t want to take advice from a politician.

@Malakoaneelvis said:

“Christmas wishes from the man who has no integrity are the same as no wishes at all.🚮 He can give his wishes to Edwin Sodi and their girlfriends.”

@Tckole1 added:

“No charisma, nothing.”

@willdav49462260 asked:

“What about abstaining from taking diamonds as corruption payments?”

@NLuthada stated:

“Reading like a robot. This guy nje ai.”

@lowrider_SA said:

“I don’t watch idiots and empty drivel. I refuse to watch any ANC leader in government. Spare your life a few wasted minutes. Rather do washing, ironing or clean your windows. At least it will be of use.”

941 arrested for drunk driving

Mashatile's call for responsible drinking this festive season comes a week after 941 people were arrested for drunk driving in the first three weeks of December.

Briefly News reported that the statistic was revealed by Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy, during her presentation of the festive season stats.

The minister confirmed that 512 people were killed in accidents on the roads during the month of December. 45% of the fatalities were pedestrians.

