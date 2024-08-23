A video showing two men struggling to descend stairs after drinking Don Julio tequila has gone viral

The video, posted by @juswanga, has sparked a wave of humorous and relatable comments

The scene has resonated with many, highlighting the strong and amusing effects of the potent liquor

Two men struggling on a staircase after drinking Don Julio tequila has left social media users in stitches, with many sharing their own hilarious experiences with the liquor. Images: @juswanga.

A hilarious yet relatable video has taken social media by storm. It shows two men struggling to navigate a staircase after indulging in Don Julio tequila.

The video, posted by Twitter user @juswanga, has left Mzansi in stitches, with many sharing their experiences with the potent liquor.

A fun, humorous boys night in

In the video, @juswanga and his friend are seen lying on the stairs, seemingly unable to continue their descent after a night of heavy drinking.

The video is humorously captioned with the popular soundbite, "Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation," perfectly capturing the moment's chaos:

Another friend, dressed in a black shirt, is seen trying to assist. He is attempting to pick up one of the men and help him down the stairs.

Mzansi knows this experience all too well

The video quickly garnered attention, with users flocking to the comments section to share their amusement and personal stories.

Twitter user @Watermelon 🍉 related to the scene, commenting:

"Don Julio is no child's play. I woke up the next day with the side of my face and knees bruised from falling. 😂😂 I'm still recovering."

@Wanga humorously replied:

"Yep, that's me too. 😭😂"

The conversation continued with @Mcebo asking:

"Manje lomunye yena🤣" [And then that other one?]

@Molope Lups also asked the same question, with concern for the pink shirt guy:

"Lo omunye osaphila?" [The other one is he still alive?]

@Phuti Mashala chimed in, questioning the maturity of the men:

"Ama grootman njalo lawa?🤣🤣" [Are these our sophisticated brothers?]

@Mbali Selana couldn't help but notice the resilience of one of the friends, saying,

"Pink shirt uyaphila kodwa🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣" [Is the pink shirt guy still alive though?]

At the same time, @Nonkululeko Precious remarked:

"Ukudakwa endaweni e grand bayaku sukumisa😂💯" [Getting drunk at a decent place, you're even getting help to get up.]

Meanwhile, @Kopano_Skits added a touch of concern, jokingly asking:

"Why isn’t the guy in pink moving?? Is he still alive?? 😩🤣🤣"

@Nana🐾 summed up the sentiment by asking:

"Do we all have a Don Julio story where falling is mandatory?😭😭"

