A woman on TikTok shared her before and after groove look and baffled Mzansi with how different she looks

The lady, Eleni, had perfect hair and makeup before going to groove and came back looking nothing like her former self

Social media users refused to believe that the video she uploaded was real

A woman on TikTok shared before and after groove pictures that mortified Mzansi. The lady baffled the internet with her totally different looks after a fun night out.

Mzansi was baffled by a woman's before and after groove look. Image: @eleniiiii55

Source: TikTok

Social media users tried to make her admit the video was fake, but she stood her ground.

Woman baffles Mzansi with before and after groove look

Groove lovers tend to come back home looking foreign after a fun night out. After a couple of drinks, dancing, and jolly time, the makeup starts melting, clothes shifting, and wigs mincing.

A woman on TikTok, Eleni, proved this theory to be accurate after sharing her before-and-after groove look. The lady had perfect hair and makeup before leaving the house but looked a total mess when she returned home in the morning.

She tried her best to convince Mzansi that she was the perfect woman in the video but failed to succeed. Eleni shared her clip with the caption:

“How I left my house to go to groove vs how I came back home the next morning.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to before and after woman’s night out look

Social media users were mortified by the significant difference between the two looks:

@KALU BEST🦋tried to amke the lady confess:

"Elenii, tell me the truth you didn’t go to groove, I won’t tell anyone."

@tazer408 was baffled:

"What type of groove was this?"

@klen🥷🏽was not convinced:

"That is not the same person."

@Eleniiiii set the record straight:

"Too bad because that’s me in both videos."

