A new mom on TikTok shared how she can keep some of her fun adult activities.

The lady shared a hilarious clip of herself and her brother having a fun groove moment in their garage.

New mom not ready to give up groove

Often, women have to drastically change their lives to accommodate their new baby. They have to restructure their lives according to what’s important, and they tend to forget their needs, making them miserable.

This mom was honest about some of her favourite things and how she managed to keep them in her life. She created a good balance by accommodating some of her favourite adult activities in her new motherhood era.

She captioned her hilarious clip:

"You know… Being a mum and all… (Disclaimer, that's an empty bottle the lil bro is dancing with, lol.)"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to new mom’s groove

The mom knew that she could no longer go clubbing and decided to bring groove home; this way, she could always check on her baby and jump out in the garage for a quick dance-off. The lady’s video was too hilarious for netizens to keep their thoughts to themselves, so they spilt them in the comment section:

@Lebonecould not get their sound out of his head:

“Britney hayi!!!!!”

@casandra thomas-thompson noticed a couple of things:

"The garage door that's closed..."

@Shaznay Johnson liked how supportive the brother was:

"Chaddy, the ultimate hype master."

@carli oersonwas reminded of the pandemic:

"My siblings and I during lockdown."

@_wrong_number_itsnotme knows home groove all too well:

