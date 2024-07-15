A woman on TikTok shared her beautiful glow-up as a teen mom

The gorgeous lady announced that life doesn’t have to end when one gets pregnant at a young age

She shared a compilation of clips where she’s all polished up and looks like a classy mom

A young lady on TikTok named Lilitha Vice shared beautiful photos of herself on Mommy mode

A Mzansi teen mom shared her inspiring glow-up on TikTok. Image: @lilithavice

Source: TikTok

The teen mom shared the photos to inspire and motivate other young moms to clean up and care for themselves.

Mzansi teen mom motivates her peers

Teenage pregnancy is something that is frowned upon around the world. When a young woman is pregnant, it is seen as disobedience, and she’s labelled as reckless.

Often, society sees a teen mom as rotten goods that no longer has a future. This young mom, Lilitha Vice, challenges society by becoming everything they said she would not.

The young mom captioned her clip:

“POV: Life did not end when you got pregnant at 19.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to teen mom’s glow-up

The teen mom upgraded her wardrobe to look classy and well put together as she enjoyed her motherhood journey. Vice garnered over 5K views and 50 comments that read as follows:

@elegance_bliss complimented Vice:

"So cute I was also 19, you doing a great job mama."

@Thina04 does not agree that 19-year-olds are teen moms:

"I was also 19, there's no way it is teenage pregnancy, beautiful mama."

@Coach Amanda24 complimented the mommy:

"Also a boy mom, well done sis."

@Emerald Stevens shared that her babies are now her friends:

"Had my first at 19, second at 25. We are all best friends having so much fun."

@Ovayo shared kind words:

"Iyhooo umama we-Big boy! You’re doing a great job babe."

Source: Briefly News