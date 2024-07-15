Global site navigation

“Life Didn’t End When You Got Pregnant at 19”: Teen Mom Shares Major Glow-Up After Baby
Family and Relationships

“Life Didn’t End When You Got Pregnant at 19”: Teen Mom Shares Major Glow-Up After Baby

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A woman on TikTok shared her beautiful glow-up as a teen mom
  • The gorgeous lady announced that life doesn’t have to end when one gets pregnant at a young age 
  • She shared a compilation of clips where she’s all polished up and looks like a classy mom

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A young lady on TikTok named Lilitha Vice shared beautiful photos of herself on Mommy mode 

Young mom motivates peers
A Mzansi teen mom shared her inspiring glow-up on TikTok. Image: @lilithavice
Source: TikTok

The teen mom shared the photos to inspire and motivate other young moms to clean up and care for themselves.

Mzansi teen mom motivates her peers

Teenage pregnancy is something that is frowned upon around the world. When a young woman is pregnant, it is seen as disobedience, and she’s labelled as reckless.

Read also

Mzansi mom's epic reaction caught on video as man tries to hit on daughter

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Often, society sees a teen mom as rotten goods that no longer has a future. This young mom, Lilitha Vice, challenges society by becoming everything they said she would not.

The young mom captioned her clip:

“POV: Life did not end when you got pregnant at 19.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to teen mom’s glow-up

The teen mom upgraded her wardrobe to look classy and well put together as she enjoyed her motherhood journey. Vice garnered over 5K views and 50 comments that read as follows:

@elegance_bliss complimented Vice:

"So cute I was also 19, you doing a great job mama."

@Thina04 does not agree that 19-year-olds are teen moms:

"I was also 19, there's no way it is teenage pregnancy, beautiful mama."

Read also

Couple entertain each other in adorable video, Mzansi loves it: "Best video I've seen today"

@Coach Amanda24 complimented the mommy:

"Also a boy mom, well done sis."

@Emerald Stevens shared that her babies are now her friends:

"Had my first at 19, second at 25. We are all best friends having so much fun."

@Ovayo shared kind words:

"Iyhooo umama we-Big boy! You’re doing a great job babe."

Teen Mom Shares How She Picked Herself Up, Went Back to School

Briefly News also reported that a lady proved that teen pregnancy is not the end of the world in a recent TikTok video. The footage shows highlights of her journey from being pregnant, giving and going on to be accepted at Limpopo University.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Hot: