One mom in Mzansi stood on business when it came to her daughter. The woman's child shared a video on TikTok showcasing the hilarious incident.

A mom's reaction caught in a TikTok video showcasing how a man tried hitting on her daughter amused Mzansi. Image: @sidambe_zinhle

Daughter captures mom's reaction, someone trying to hit on her

TikTok user @sidambe_zinhle enjoyed her mother's company as they grooved together. The stunner uploaded a clip of herself sitting with her mommy dearest.

As the clip continued, a gentleman approached the table where the hun was sitting with her mom. The man tried to hella at her daughter, to which she reacted by shouting at the guy, who then walked away. @sidambe_zinhle's mother's reaction left her in shock and amused many online.

The video caught the attention of many, gearing loads of views, likes and comments.

Watch the clip of @sidambe_zinhle's mom reaction below:

Online users react to the woman's clip

People were amused by the young lady's mother's reaction as they flooded the comments section with laughter while some simply gushed over the hun's mom, saying:

Sihle x Baby Z expressed:

"Exactly why I dont like grooving with my mom and she is always sending me event posters."

Onthatile Mokgatle said:

"WOAH mom is looking too good!"

Keo_Rak wrote:

"Mom is standing on business."

Lea.grey commented:

"Your mom is that girl."

N shared:

"It's literally the opposite with my and my mom. They will shela her and I'll be like "ha yeey."

