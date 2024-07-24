A woman showed how her mother took her father out for his birthday and left him with the bill

After handing her husband the restaurant's receipt, the woman rocked in her chair and smiled

The video had many social media users taking to the comment section to share their views on the woman's actions

A woman smiled after handing the bill to her husband, who was celebrating his birthday. Images: @ohnomamaraf_tv / TikTok, andreswd / Getty Images

Even if it's your special day, you are still responsible for paying for yourself and others. Or, so it seems.

A young woman shared a comical clip of her mother handing her father the bill after she took him out for his birthday.

Using the handle @ohnomamaraf_tv on TikTok, the daughter showed her two parents sitting at a restaurant table. The mother first looked at the receipt before handing it to the birthday man.

The TikTokker panned the camera to her father, sitting on the opposite side of the table. It looked as if he had no choice but to accept that he had to pay for everyone's meal. On the other hand, the mother smiled and looked pleased after declining to pay.

Watch the funny video below:

Netizens crack jokes about mother's refusal to pay

The viral video had many social media users dropping a joke or two in the comment section. Some also pointed out how the mother reacted after giving her husband the bill.

@wendyteto described how they saw the video:

"It's giving, 'It's the thought that counts.'"

@ohnomamaraf_tv saw the comment and replied:

"He said the same thing!"

@aopm08 added comical jibberish to the comments to express how the mother reacted:

"She smiled consheshansily."

@its.chenai_ made a point and said:

"50/50. I take you out. You pay the bill."

@tumi.seerane laughed and said:

"She was so cute for smiling while giving it to him."

@nobahczfol6 could relate to the mother in some way and confessed to the online community:

"I used to buy my mom's birthday presents using her account."

