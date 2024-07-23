A young woman told people on TikTok that the partner she dated for almost five years left her for another man

The woman's video went viral, receiving more than half a million views on the video-sharing app

Social media users filled the comment section with supportive messages, while others cracked a joke or two

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A young woman shared her relationship woes with internet users. Images: @leehbowarkneeh

Source: TikTok

A woman took to social media and shared how her relationship ended.

Matodzi Livhuwani, who uses the TikTok handle @leehbowarkneeh, shared on the popular video-sharing app that her partner decided to leave their relationship.

She wrote the following in the video:

"After four years and three months of dating, he left me for another man."

Watch the video below:

Given Matodzi's playful nature on the app, it is not known if the woman (whose bio shows she is also a part of the LGBTQ community) made a claim about the failed relationship as a joke or if she was telling the truth.

Netizens react to woman's relationship news

Matodzi's viral video reached over half a million people's For You Pages, with thousands of app users rushing to her comment section. While some cracked jokes, others showed the content creator their support.

@thecross_134 shared words of comfort:

"You might be hurting now, but soon you will realise he did you a favour. Imagine if he had married you and you found out. That would have destroyed you."

@labingo19 humorously advised the woman:

"Take him to court, mntase.Yoh."

@iswellchiliza said to Matodzi:

"He never dated you in the first place. You were dating him. Anyway, sorry. His loss. You look strong."

@khwendsthoko said in the comments:

"I'm happy he finally followed his peace. You will also be okay."

@sollyi17 rejoiced in the woman's pain and said:

"Yay. Bros, we are winning."

Woman's bae leaves her after 20 years

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a woman on TikTok who shared a heartbreaking story about the end of her 20-year relationship. Her partner, whom she constantly argued with about another woman, married the same woman at the end of June.

While some could relate to her pain, others were curious about how she managed to be in a relationship for that long without marital commitment.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News