“I Only Drank 1 Glass of Water”: Woman’s Friends Argue Over Splitting Bill

A woman out with a group of friends shared a video of them arguing over splitting the bill

One friend stated that the price of the water should be split into threes, which led a person to state they did not consume a lot of the drink

People in the comment section laughed at the viral video and shared how they would pay when out with a group of friends

A woman was struggling when her friends argued over splitting the bill.

Source: UGC

A young woman who went to grab a bite with her friends shared a video of the group arguing over who needed to pay what on the restaurant's bill.

Thando Mcaciso uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@thandomcaciso1) of herself doing calculations on the phone with the bill placed in front of her as her friends discussed their drinks and meals. One person in the background informs the group that the water they ordered costs R78 and should be split amongst three people.

This prompts one friend to say:

"I only drank one glass of water."

While the friends argue, a visibly stressed Thando sips her drink and shakes her head before returning to the calculations.

Watch the comical video below:

Online users share their tactics

Well on its way to half a million views, the hilarious video tickled a few people who shared how they would pay bills when out with friends.

An adamant @user461151176 wrote:

"You pay for what you ordered. Period! Ask for a separate bill if you don't want to do the maths."

Speaking about Thando, @pmash26 laughed and commented:

"Orange outfit definitely wants to split the bill equally. She looks so annoyed."

@dimakatjo6 shared their tale of generosity:

"I always told my friend she would pay the bill once she had a million in her account. Until then, it’s all on me. Plus, I love the blessings that come with it."

On the other hand, @refiloe317 said:

"May this kind of friendship never locate me."

Women caught dodging restaurant bill

In a related article published earlier this year, Briefly News reported about a hilarious video that exposed a group of women who ran out of a restaurant without paying their bills.

The video amused the online community, and people dragged the women in the comments section, calling them out for their shenanigans.

